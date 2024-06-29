Labour eyeing up green belt sites in housebuilding blitz

29 June 2024, 23:38

At least three housing announcements are expected in the first two weeks of a Labour government
At least three housing announcements are expected in the first two weeks of a Labour government. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are to begin a housebuilding blitz in the first weeks of power if Labour win Thursday’s general election, according to The Sunday Times.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least three housing announcements are expected in the first two weeks of a Labour government which will include a local authority-led review of green belt land, according to reports.

This comes after Sir Keir pledged to “hit the ground running” and increase housebuilding from “day one” while campaigning on Saturday.

The party leader has previously said he would take a "yimby" - which stands for "yes in my backyard" - approach to new housing while still protecting the countryside.

He had also said he was an advocate for more affordable housing in the UK - in contrast to the culture of 'nimbyism", where people object to new developments near existing homes.

By the end of July, Labour would look to publish a draft national planning policy framework that would reimpose targets to ensure local housing needs are being met by councils.

Most young people cannot afford to buy their first home without financial support from their family, according to The Sunday Times.

Sir Keir pledged to “hit the ground running” and increase housebuilding from “day one”
Sir Keir pledged to “hit the ground running” and increase housebuilding from “day one”. Picture: Alamy

A report published on the UK Parliament website in March found: “Young people in 2021 were still half as likely to own their own home than young people 30 years earlier had been.”

The Labour leader and Shadow Chancellor discussed their plans to boost the economy should Labour become elected on July 4.

Sir Keir said : “I want to hit the ground running. I want to make sure that we can make a start on this on day one.”

While Reeves said there was an “urgency” for homes to be built because “we know that for kids like us today (from working-class backgrounds) some of those opportunities to (own a home) don’t exist."

Read more: House prices rise astronomically over 10-year period - is your house now worth double what you paid?

Read more: Sir Elton John becomes latest celebrity to endorse Sir Keir Starmer's Labour party

Should Labour return to power this week, Anegla Raynor, the incoming housing secretary, will announce a housebuilding programme at the start of the party’s second week in power.

By the following week she plans to instruct local authorities to start “regularly reviewing” their green belt boundaries to ensure housing targets are met with the hope councils will identify areas to be reclassified for development.

Green belt sites were introduced to limit urban sprawl by making areas strictly controlled.

The reclassification of just 1 percent green belt sites in England could lead to as many as 738,000 new homes, according to research by Searchland, a specialist development site sourcing company.

Reeves, who has previously called for a “common sense” approach to building on the green belt, said: “We all know that there is building on greenfield [sites] today, but it’s chaotic. We also know there are different types of green belt land. Just because something’s designated ‘green belt’ does not mean it’s green.”

The reclassification of just 1 percent green belt sites in England could lead to as many as 738,000 new homes
The reclassification of just 1 percent green belt sites in England could lead to as many as 738,000 new homes. Picture: Alamy

Labour would look to recruit 300 planning officers to speed up the process of grant permission for developments.

They would also create a “first dibs” scheme, prioritising new homes for local residents to prevent properties from being sold to overseas investors.

These policies will be the key to Sir Keir's pledge to build 1.5 million homes over the next parliament after the Conservatives failed to meet their 2019 manifesto commitment to build 300,000 homes a year.

Questioned on whether Labour would meet this Tory target in the first year, Sir Keir said: “It’s more likely, I think we’ll ramp up over the parliament. Therefore, towards the end of that, we’ll be doing more than the 300,000 [a year].”

This comes after the Labour leader promised to work “hand in glove” with Sadiq Khan to ease the city’s housing crisis.

According to Trust for London, during 2023, one in every 50 Londoners was homeless in temporary accommodation (TA), and the equivalent of one child in every classroom.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"

Police give update on men who travelled with Jay Slater as renewed search underway in Tenerife for missing teen

​​England boss Gareth Southgate say it's 'irrelevant' what fans think of him after heavy criticism

England boss Gareth Southgate says fan criticism 'irrelevant' ahead of Euro 2024 round of 16 clash

Legendary fell runner Joss Naylor MBE, who was known as the King of the Fells, has died aged 88

Legendary 'King of the Fells' runner Joss Naylor dies aged 88

Global superstar Sir Elton John has become the latest celebrity to endorse Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party

Sir Elton John becomes latest celebrity to endorse Sir Keir Starmer's Labour party

Seven people were treated at North Tees General Hospital in Stockton-on-Tees on Friday

Man dies and seven taken to hospital amid fears of 'contaminated' sleeping pills

Reform leader Nigel Farage said: “I want nothing to do with them”

Reform UK withdraws support for three election candidates amid racism scandal

x

Keir Starmer 'shares his digust' at comments made by Reform UK canvasser as he shows support for Rishi Sunak

Jonnie Irwin's wife has made a heartfelt tribute

Jonnie Irwin's widow shares heartbreaking way she told kids their dad had died of cancer in heartfelt tribute

The warm, summery weather is not expected to continue into July

Met Office forecasts wet and colder weather for July as summery spell not expected to last

Barack Obama has defended Joe Biden amid calls for him to step down

Joe Biden given 'one week to stand down' by Democrats despite Barack Obama defending US President

Spanish police looking for missing Jay Slater urged volunteers to come forward for a "massive search"

Renewed search underway in Tenerife for missing teen Jay Slater following plea for volunteers

Exclusive
Steven van de Velde was 19 when he flew from the Netherlands to the UK to meet the schoolgirl

Allowing Dutch volleyball player to compete in Olympics after he raped girl, 12, sends 'damaging message', says charity

An XL Bully has been shot dead in Manchester by police

'Dangerously out of control' XL bully shot dead by police after attacking members of public

England v Slovenia: Group C - UEFA EURO 2024

Phil Foden pictured for the first time since birth of baby son as he returns to play for England in the Euros

The Ajuy caves are famous on the island and were declared a natural monument in 1987

British woman dies after being caught in the sea at famous Canary Island caves

Joe Biden hit out at Donald Trump as a 'one man crimewave'.

Joe Biden vows to stay in presidential race as he declares Trump a 'one man crimewave'

Latest News

See more Latest News

An 11-year-old girl had to be put on three weeks of kidney dialysis after eating a salad chicken sandwich.

Girl, 11, needed three weeks of kidney dialysis in E.Coli sandwich outbreak, as two victims start legal action
Daniel Duffield and Lauren Evans were found dead at home

Police investigating deaths of TV paramedic and girlfriend, 22, ‘not looking for anyone else’
Police have released an image of a suspect they want to speak to in connection with a 'series of homophobic hate crimes'.

Police hunt suspect behind ‘string of homophobic hate crimes’ as they issue photo of man vandalising pride flags
Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into the shocking footage

Woman arrested after female prison officer filmed having sex with inmate in Wandsworth prison
A plane had to be escorted off the runway due to 'hot brakes' causing knock-on travel chaos.

Thousands of passengers hit by flight cancellations and delays at Gatwick Airport after plane issue with ‘hot brakes’
Gavin Plumb was arrested at home

Moment security guard accused of plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby is arrested at home in police raid
Jay Slater's best friend has spoken about their final call together.

Jay Slater’s best friend reveals he heard missing teenager ‘slipping on rocks’ in final phone call
Fire crews on the tarmac at Gatwick after the plane was halted due to 'hot brakes'

‘Disabled’ plane with 'hot brakes' on runway sparks chaos at Gatwick airport

Rishi Sunak has said he is angry about the racism against him

Rishi Sunak speaks of 'hurt and anger' at daughters having to hear Reform campaigner's P*** slur
Thousands of customers with HSBC, Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin Money have been affected

Thousands of HSBC, Nationwide, Barclays and Virgin Money customers hit by payment problems - and it’s payday

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit