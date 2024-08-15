Father of Spain teenage star Lamine Yamal 'rushed to hospital after being stabbed' as 'three men arrested'

15 August 2024, 05:22 | Updated: 15 August 2024, 05:30

Lamine Yamal's father has been stabbed
Lamine Yamal's father has been stabbed. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Lamine Yamal's father has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mounir Nasraoui, whose teenage son starred for Spain in Euro 2024, was attacked in the Spanish town of Mataro on Wednesday night, according to local media.

Locals claim that Mr Nasraoui got into an argument with some men while walking his dog, which led to the knife attack.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but his life is said not to be in danger.

A later unconfirmed report claimed that he had been discharged from hospital.

Police have arrested three people on suspicion of attempted murder.

Read more: England's heartbreak as last-gasp Spanish goal seals historic Euro 2024 final defeat

Read more: Gibraltar government 'disappointed' as Spanish footballers make 'rancid' comments about the peninsula after Euros win

Officers are continuing to question witnesses, as the investigation into the attack progresses.

Video purportedly from the scene yesterday evening shared on social media shows Mr Nasraoui arguing with several men on the street, before being led away by two officers.

Yamal, 17, was one of the talking points of this summer's Euros, where he was a key part of the the team that beat England in the final.

Lamine Yamal of Spain (L) is challenged by Luke Shaw of England (R) during the Euro 2024 final
Lamine Yamal of Spain (L) is challenged by Luke Shaw of England (R) during the Euro 2024 final. Picture: Getty

He became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Euros after notching a long-range strike against France in the semi-final, and was named young player of the tournament.

Yamal plays his club football for Barcelona and lived for a time growing up in Mataro, a port around 20 miles north of the city, which is where his father was stabbed.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Gonorrhea could become 'untreatable', experts have warned

Gonorrhea could become 'untreatable', authorities warn, as cases of the STI reach record level

Ioan Pintaru's mother has spoken out

Mum of Romanian suspect in Leicester Square child attack says she 'suffers together with victim's mother'

Gena Rowlands poses for a portrait at the London West Hollywood hotel in West Hollywood, California, in 2014

The Notebook star Gena Rowlands dies at 94

Students receiving their A level results

Students receive A-level results after facing disruption over pandemic and Raac crisis

Stonehenge

Mystery over Stonehenge origins deepens after 'jaw-dropping' discovery

The Met Police is failing to investigate crimes and manage offenders adequately, a review has found.

Met Police is failing to investigate crimes and manage offenders adequately, damning report finds

Rail strikes could soon come to an end

Train drivers offered bumper pay deal to end strikes after two years of rail misery

Cisco wants to switch focus to AI (Alamy/PA)

Cisco cuts thousands of jobs as it shifts focus to AI and cybersecurity

Ukraine continued its advancement into the Kursk region on Wednesday

Ukraine 'captures 100 prisoners of war' and 'launches major attack on airfields' as troops take more Russian land

Daryl Taylor

Urgent manhunt for suspected child sex offender, 33, with huge face tattoo - as police offer £5,000 reward

Female polar bear and cub Canada

Remote Arctic radar station worker killed by two polar bears in horror attack

The National Police Chiefs' Council said 1,000 arrests have been made in connection with the recent nationwide unrest.

'Keyboard warrior', 53, and man, 26, who kicked female police officer among latest to be jailed after UK riots

Health workers educating children on the symptoms of the mpox disease (Augustin Mudiayi/Doctors Without Borders/AP)

WHO declares mpox outbreaks in Africa a global health emergency

Katy Perry (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Spain to probe unauthorised Katy Perry music video in protected natural area

Monkeypox was renamed M-pox

Mpox declared a public health emergency - as disease is likened to the 'early days of HIV'

Miah used social media to send on pictures from his holiday to a drug runner

Drug dealer arrested at airport after jetting off on four luxury holidays in four months

Latest News

See more Latest News

Military vehicles with a bomb-damaged building behind

Ukraine claims prisoners taken as it continues incursion into Russia

Hamas political official Osama Hamdan (Malak Harb/AP)

Hamas official says group is losing faith in US over Gaza ceasefire talks

Urgent hunt for brothers 10 and 13 with police 'increasingly concerned' over whereabouts of pair

Urgent hunt for brothers 10 and 13 with police 'increasingly concerned' over pair's whereabouts
Puerto Rico Tropical Weather

Ernesto intensifies into a hurricane and is on a path towards Bermuda

National Television Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Love Island star Molly-Mae announces split from Tommy Fury after 5-year relationship

Jonnie died aged 50 after a battle with cancer

Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin left wife nearly £1 million in his will after battle with cancer
Taylor Swift fans prepare for concert amid security fears.

'Not wearing my heels so I can quickly escape': Taylor Swift fans prepare for London shows amid threats of terrorism
The former PM has broken her silence following a prank involving a lettuce-themed banner

'What happened was not funny' Liz Truss breaks silence after storming off stage following lettuce prank
Images show fish belly up in the canal after an alleged chemical leak

Shocking images show ‘hundreds' of fish dead as water tested for cyanide after chemical spill in West Midlands
Nasenspitze eines Airbus A320 der Fluggesellschaft EasyJet - Easy Jet Rolltreppe *** Nose tip of an EasyJet Airbus A320 Easy Jet escalator Copyright: xJoeranxSteinsiekx

EasyJet cancels 232 flights affecting airports across the UK as family holidays thrown into jeopardy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit