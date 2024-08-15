Father of Spain teenage star Lamine Yamal 'rushed to hospital after being stabbed' as 'three men arrested'

Lamine Yamal's father has been stabbed. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Lamine Yamal's father has been rushed to hospital after being stabbed.

Mounir Nasraoui, whose teenage son starred for Spain in Euro 2024, was attacked in the Spanish town of Mataro on Wednesday night, according to local media.

Locals claim that Mr Nasraoui got into an argument with some men while walking his dog, which led to the knife attack.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition, but his life is said not to be in danger.

A later unconfirmed report claimed that he had been discharged from hospital.

Police have arrested three people on suspicion of attempted murder.

Officers are continuing to question witnesses, as the investigation into the attack progresses.

Video purportedly from the scene yesterday evening shared on social media shows Mr Nasraoui arguing with several men on the street, before being led away by two officers.

Yamal, 17, was one of the talking points of this summer's Euros, where he was a key part of the the team that beat England in the final.

Lamine Yamal of Spain (L) is challenged by Luke Shaw of England (R) during the Euro 2024 final. Picture: Getty

He became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Euros after notching a long-range strike against France in the semi-final, and was named young player of the tournament.

Yamal plays his club football for Barcelona and lived for a time growing up in Mataro, a port around 20 miles north of the city, which is where his father was stabbed.