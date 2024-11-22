Devastated colleagues pay tribute to British lawyer as Laos ‘methanol mass poisoning’ death toll rises to six

Lawyer Simone White will be "sincerely missed", after she died following a "mass methanol poisoning".

By Flaminia Luck

Devastated colleagues have paid tribute to a British lawyer who died after allegedly consuming free shots laced with methanol at a backpackers' hostel in Laos.

Simone White, 28, from Orpington, Kent, was the fifth holidaymaker to die after becoming ill last week following the incident in the popular backpacking town of Vang Vieng.

Many of the victims were staying at the Nana Backpacker Hostel - with staff being told that guests had fallen ill after they failed to check out on November 13.

The manager and owner of a hostel has now been arrested in connection with the deaths.

The law firm which Ms White worked for, Squire Patton Boggs, described her as a "dear friend and colleague" in a tribute.

'Deep sadness'

In the statement posted to Instagram, the firm said: "It is with deep sadness that we mourn the tragic passing of our dear friend and colleague Simone White.

"Simone was a talented colleague with a bright future ahead of her and someone who epitomised our firm values.

"Our thoughts go out to all of Simone's family, friends, and those colleagues and clients who had the privilege to work with and know Simone.

"She will be sincerely missed."

Ms White was a junior lawyer with the global firm whose work involved general commercial matters, and contentious and non-contentious intellectual property law issues, according to the firm's website.

According to The Times, Ms White was an A-level pupil at St Olave’s Grammar School in Orpington and went on to study law at Newcastle University before taking the fast-track course at the BPP law school.



Earlier today, the death of 19-year-old Holly Bowles was confirmed, the second of two Australian teens who died in the incident, bringing the total number of deaths to six.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told parliament that 19-year-old Bianca Jones died after being evacuated from Vang Vieng for treatment in a Thai hospital.

Thai authorities confirmed Ms Jones died because of a "brain swelling due to high levels of methanol found in her system".

Australia said "several foreign nationals" had also been victims of methanol poisoning.

The death of Holly Bowles, 19, was confirmed on Friday.

What are the effects of methanol poisoning

Addressing the potential effects of methanol poisoning, Professor Alastair Hay, Professor (Emeritus) of Environmental Toxicology at the University of Leeds, said: "The risk from methanol is twofold.

"Methanol breaks down in the body to formaldehyde and then formic acid. The formic acid upsets the acid/base balance in blood and the major consequence is initially the effect on someone's breathing.

"There are effects on many other organs the kidney being one. The disturbance of acid/base balance and disrupted breathing will eventually affect the heart and it will stop functioning.

"Formaldehyde attacks nerves, particularly the optic nerve and blindness is a potential risk.

"Depending on the severity of poisoning, treatment may require dialysis to remove methanol from blood whilst at the same time keeping someone mildly drunk by administering ethanol.

"If the poisoning is not too severe, and only blood tests will determine this, ethanol alone may suffice."

Bianca Jones died in hospital in Thailand.

Simone White's friend, Bethany Clarke, was also taken ill.

She wrote on a Laos backpacking Facebook group: “Urgent — please avoid all local spirits.

"Our group stayed in Vang Vieng and we drank free shots offered by one of the bars.

"Just avoid them as so not worth it.

"Six of us who drank from the same place are in hospital currently with methanol poisoning.”

It is not yet known where the contaminated alcohol came from.

A message posted on the Laos Backpacking facebook group warned of the free alchohol.

The US State Department confirmed that an American had died and Denmark's Foreign Ministry said two of its citizens also died in "the incident in Laos" but neither would comment directly on a link to the methanol poisoning that killed Ms Jones.

The hostel's manager told the Associated Press that more than 100 guests received free shots of Lao vodka from their bar on November 12, with no one else reporting health issues.

Landlocked Laos is one of south-east Asia's poorest nations and a popular tourist destination.

Vang Vieng is particularly popular among backpackers seeking partying and adventure sports.

Many of the victims were staying at the Nana Backpacker Hostel.



Police in Laos have detained the manager and owner of a hostel in connection with the deaths.

An officer at Vang Vieng's Tourism Police office said no charges have been filed but a "number of people" have been detained in connection with the case.

Staff at the Nana Backpacker Hostel, which is still operating but not accepting new guests, confirmed the manager and owner were among those taken in for questioning.