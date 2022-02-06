'Anguished beyond words': Legendary 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar dies

Lata Mangeshkar has died aged 92. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar has died aged 92 – triggering two days of national mourning in her country.

India's flag will be flown at half mast and she is due to receive a state funeral.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "anguished beyond words" upon hearing of her death.

Ms Mangeshkar, whose voice was recognisable to tens of millions, died of multiple organ failure at hospital in Mumbai after being admitted for Covid in January.

She was famous for being a playback singer – her songs would be lip-synced by actors in Bollywood musicals – and was known as the "Melody Queen" and "Nightingale of India".

Mr Modi tweeted: "I am anguished beyond words.

"She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people."

Ms Mangeshkar was born in Maharashtra in 1929.

She started singing at religious events with her father before moving to Mumbai and entering popular culture.