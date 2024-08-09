Breaking News

Lee Carsley appointed interim England men's football head coach

By Kit Heren

Lee Carsley has been appointed the interim head coach of the England men's football team, the FA has announced.

Carsley, who has been the under-21 coach since 2021 and has worked with the senior side, will replace Gareth Southgate ahead of the 2024-25 Uefa Nations League campaign.

Southgate, England's most successful manager of modern times, resigned after leading the Three Lions to the final of Euro 2024 and Euro 2020, as well as the semi-final of World Cup 2018.

Carsley said his appointment was "an honour"

He added: "As I am very familiar with the players and the cycle of international football, it makes sense for me to guide the team while the FA continues the process to recruit a new manager.

"My main priority is to ensure continuity and our goal is to secure promotion in the UEFA Nations League."

The FA said that Carsley, 50, would take charge of England's Nations League fixtures away to Republic of Ireland and at home to Finland in September.

But they added that he would remain in post "with a view to remaining in the position throughout the autumn while the recruitment process for a new permanent head coach continues".

Mark Bullingham, the CEO of the FA, said Carsley was "a fantastic coach who is well known to the majority of our current senior squad having worked with most at international or club level".

Carsley led England under-21s to the European Under-21 championship in 2023, beating Spain in the final.

He previously managed the under-20 side, and had spells in charge of Coventry, Brentford, and Birmingham.

As a player, Birmingham-born Carsley represented the Republic of Ireland, qualifying through his Irish grandmother. He played 40 times between 1997 and 2008.

A defensive midfielder, Carsley played 548 times for Derby, Blackburn, Coventry in two spells, Everton and Birmingham.