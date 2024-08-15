Australian girl, 11, stabbed eight times in 'random attack' in Leicester Square discharged from hospital

15 August 2024, 09:19

Police at the scene in Leicester Square after the stabbing
Police at the scene in Leicester Square after the stabbing. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

An Australian tourist who was stabbed in a random attack while visiting Leicester Square with her mother has been discharged from hospital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The girl, 11, was left with injuries to the face, shoulder, wrist and neck after being attacked on Monday morning while out shopping.

She was rushed to hospital in a serious condition and underwent plastic surgery, but has since been released.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has said the girl's family is receiving consular assistance.

Ioan Pintaru, 32 appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court yesterday charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

He wore a grey prison-issue sweatshirt and the court heard he is a Romanian citizen. 

After his court appearance, Pintaru's mother spoke out to say she shares the pain of the victim's family.

The girl, who was put in a headlock and stabbed eight times with a steak knife, required plastic surgery for her wounds.

Reached in Pintaru's home town of Pucioasa, around 65 miles away from the capital, Bucharest, his mother Magda Girla, said: "I suffer together with her mother and I can’t describe the pain I’m in. 

"I’m also a mother and I understand what she must be going through."

Read more: Girl, 11, stabbed eight times in Leicester Square attack is an Australian on a family holiday

Read more: Tourist girl, 11, stabbed eight times with a steak knife in Leicester Square while shopping with her mother, court hears

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Ioan Pintaru appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court
Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Ioan Pintaru appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

She revealed more details of her son's life, telling the Mail that Pintaru had been a long-distance lorry driver for ten years, and "had no social life".

Pintaru moved to the UK about six years ago and has a four-year-old daughter, with whose mother he was in a long-term relationship.

He went back to Romania in 2022, she said, but soon returned to the UK for work, and suffered a car accident a few weeks later, which meant he had to look for a new job.

Ms Girla said she had only heard from her son occasionally while he was away.

The stabbing took place at the TWG tea shop in the heart of the tourist hotspot, in what police believe was not a terror-related attack.

As well as attempted murder, Pintaru has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, the suspect wore a grey prison-issue sweatshirt as he appeared in the dock.

Prosecutor David Burns told the court the mother and her daughter were visiting the tourist hotspot on holiday when a man “approached the girl, placed her into a headlock, he’s then stabbed her eight times to the body”.

The scene after the stabbing on Monday
The scene after the stabbing on Monday. Picture: Alamy

A local security guard, who witnesses say tackled the knifeman to the ground, told LBC: "I heard a scream, at that moment I saw there was one person, roughly (in their) mid-30s or early 30s, and he was like stabbing a kid.

"I jumped on him, held the hand in which he was (carrying) a knife, and just put him down on the floor and just held him and took the knife away from him.

"Then a couple of more people joined as well, and we just held him until the police came, it took maybe three to four minutes for the police to arrive and then they just took him into custody."

Pintaru has been remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 10.
Pintaru has been remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 10. Picture: Facebook

He and his colleagues gave first aid to the child before the police joined in, he said.

Mr Burns added: "In relation to the complainant – she was taken to hospital and she currently resides in hospital where she’s undergoing treatment"

"I understand that she required plastic surgery for the injuries she sustained."

They said at first they had mistakenly reported that the girl's mother, 34, was also hurt because she had her daughter's blood on her.

Pintaru was remanded in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 10.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cisco wants to switch focus to AI (Alamy/PA)

Cisco cuts thousands of jobs as it shifts focus to AI and cybersecurity

A Dassault Rafale jet performs a demonstration flight during the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget in 2023

French fighter jet pilots killed after mid-air collision

Container ships dock at the Dubai Port in the Jebel Ali Free Zone about 25 miles south of Dubai

Port operator DP World suffers fall of nearly 60% in half-year profits

Members of the Pheu Thai party meet at Parliament in Bangkok on Thursday

Pheu Thai party backed by coalition partners over Thailand PM nomination

Top A-level grades have increased this year

Top A-level grades rise this year, as over 80% of students get into first-choice university

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech during a memorial service for the war dead at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo

Japanese PM vows to ‘strengthen rules-based order’ on war defeat anniversary

The couple who met on Love Island announced their split on Wednesday afternoon

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury split: Everything we know so far about the break-up that shocked the nation

A damaged house is seen in Penteli, a suburb of Athens following the wildfire

Greece wildfire burned through 40 square miles of land

Minouche Shafik testifies before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce in April

Columbia University president resigns after Israel-Hamas war protests

The UK experienced its hottest day in two years this week

Exact date hot weather to return in late August 'major heat surge' after expected dip in temperatures

National Television Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Molly-Mae was 'solo parenting' and 'struggling' days before split with Tommy Fury -as Mum of his friend denies baby rumours
Russia’s hit list of nuclear missile targets around the UK has emerged

Putin’s secret files reveal Russia’s top targets for nuclear strikes on UK

A Palestinian displaced woman by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip flees from Hamad City

New talks aimed at stopping Israel-Hamas war to take place on Thursday

Julie Sweeney has been jailed after admitting hate related communications

‘Keyboard warrior’ who wrote Facebook post calling for mosque to be blown up jailed

Ukraine can use British-made weapons in Russia in line with international law

Ukraine has 'clear right' to use British weapons in Russia, UK government says

Office workers in The City of London

UK economy grows in second quarter of 2024, in continued recovery from last year's recession

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gonorrhea could become 'untreatable', experts have warned

Gonorrhea could become 'untreatable', authorities warn, as cases of the STI reach record level
Ioan Pintaru's mother has spoken out

Mum of Romanian suspect in Leicester Square child attack says she 'suffers together with victim's mother'
Lamine Yamal's father has been stabbed

Father of Spain teenage star Lamine Yamal 'rushed to hospital after being stabbed' as 'three men arrested'
Gena Rowlands poses for a portrait at the London West Hollywood hotel in West Hollywood, California, in 2014

The Notebook star Gena Rowlands dies at 94

Students receiving their A level results

Students receive A-level results after facing disruption over pandemic and Raac crisis

Stonehenge

Mystery over Stonehenge origins deepens after 'jaw-dropping' discovery

The Met Police is failing to investigate crimes and manage offenders adequately, a review has found.

Met Police is failing to investigate crimes and manage offenders adequately, damning report finds
Rail strikes could soon come to an end

Train drivers offered bumper pay deal to end strikes after two years of rail misery

Ukraine continued its advancement into the Kursk region on Wednesday

Ukraine 'captures 100 prisoners of war' and 'launches major attack on airfields' as troops take more Russian land
Daryl Taylor

Urgent manhunt for suspected child sex offender, 33, with huge face tattoo - as police offer £5,000 reward

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

A collection of King Charles III banknotes have sold at auction for more than £900,000

King Charles banknotes raise more than £900,000 as they sell at auction for more than 11 times face value
The Duchess of Sussex has suffered a setback in the launch of her lifestyle brand after running into issues around trademarking

Duchess of Sussex's new lifestyle brand suffers setback over 'irregularities' in application for trademark
Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit