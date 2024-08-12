Matthew Wright 1pm - 4pm
Breaking News
Girl, 11, and woman, 34, stabbed in central London tourist hotspot
12 August 2024, 13:04 | Updated: 12 August 2024, 13:13
An eleven-year-old girl and a woman have been stabbed in a central London tourist hotspot.
In a tweet, police said the two victims of the stabbing, which took place in Leicester Square, had been taken to hospital.
A man has been arrested and is in custody.
Officers said they did not believe there were any outstanding suspects.
More to follow...