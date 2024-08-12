Breaking News

Girl, 11, and woman, 34, stabbed in central London tourist hotspot

Police at the scene in Leicester Square. Picture: LBC

By Flaminia Luck

An eleven-year-old girl and a woman have been stabbed in a central London tourist hotspot.

In a tweet, police said the two victims of the stabbing, which took place in Leicester Square, had been taken to hospital.

A man has been arrested and is in custody.

Officers said they did not believe there were any outstanding suspects.

The stabbing took place in Leicester Square. Picture: LBC

