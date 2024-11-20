Goodbye to a father, son and pop star: Liam Payne’s coffin carried into church as One Direction star laid to rest

20 November 2024, 13:01 | Updated: 20 November 2024, 14:06

The funeral for Liam Payne is taking place in the Home Counties
The funeral for Liam Payne is taking place in the Home Counties. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Liam Payne is being laid to rest today in the Home Counties, a month after his tragic death in Argentina.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The One Direction singer's friends and family came together to grieve the 31-year-old after he fell from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16.

Dozens of locals and fans have also gathered outside the church to pay their final respects to the much-loved former One Direction star.

Liam's girlfriend Kate Cassidy was one of the first to arrive - then followed by Payne's former bandmates Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik

Harry Styles arriving at the funeral service of Liam Payne
Harry Styles. Picture: Getty
Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik (r) entering the church
Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik (r) . Picture: Getty
Niall Horan arriving at the service
Niall Horan . Picture: Alamy

Nicola Robert’s, a member of Girl’s Aloud, was among the first mourners to arrive. She was greeted with a kiss by Simon Jones, the former PR for One Direction who now acts for Cheryl, the mother of Payne's son, Bear.

Kimberley Walsh, 43, was later seen walking through the churchyard followed by Ms Cassidy, 25, who was accompanied by her friend Damian Hurley, 22.

A church source said a choir and musicians will perform at the service, which is set to begin at 1pm. 

One of the floral displays shows bowling pins and a ball - a nod to his love of bowling, which Ms Cassidy said he did four times a week.

A horse-drawn carriage arrived at the church carrying a dark blue coffin with silver handles, topped with white roses. 

On top of the carriage, there was a red floral tribute which said "son" and a blue tribute which read "daddy".

His parents followed on as it was taken into the church.

A floral tribute on the hearse which spells the word "Son"
A floral tribute on the hearse which spells the word "Son". Picture: Getty
Pall bearers carry the coffin into the church
Pall bearers carry the coffin into the church. Picture: Getty
A funeral director carries a floral tribute which says 'Daddy' to the churchyard
A funeral director carries a floral tribute which says 'Daddy' to the churchyard. Picture: Alamy

'We love you Liam'

After Payne's death, his bandmates said that they miss him "terribly".

They said in a statement: "We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

"But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

"For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

"We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam."

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman attending the funeral
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman. Picture: Getty
Nicola Roberts attending the funeral
Nicola Roberts . Picture: Getty
Kimberley Walsh
Kimberley Walsh. Picture: Getty

Payne's family also shared a tribute stating: "We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

"They added "We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time."

Simon Cowell who signed Payne to his record label with One Direction has shared he is 'gutted', with an insider stating that he cherished him like his own flesh and blood.

Cowell cancelled the Britains Got Talent auditions as a mark of respect.

James Corden arriving
James Corden . Picture: Getty
Louis Tomlinson attending the funeral
Louis Tomlinson. Picture: Getty

