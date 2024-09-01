Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes into Derbyshire industrial estate

A light aircraft has crashed onto an industrial estate in Derbyshire. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Conroy

A pilot has died in a light aircraft crash at an industrial estate in Derbyshire.

Emergency services said the incident happened in Chesterfield shortly after 09:00 BST.

Police said the pilot was the only person on board, and his family had been informed.

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Clay Cross and Staveley have arrived at Dunston Industrial Estate, as well as Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have asked people to avoid the area while emergency services deal with the incident.

The force said: "Roads in the immediate area are closed and will remain shut for some time while the investigation into the circumstances continues."

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar, the plane took off from Coal Aston airfield, near Dronfield.

We are following reports of a light aircraft crash north of the city of Chesterfield in the UK. The last signal we received from the aircraft was over Sheepbridge at 08:03 UTC at an altitude of 600 feet. https://t.co/lxBfbDsbYw pic.twitter.com/n4uhnG3djK — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 1, 2024

The website indicated the plane is a two-seater Evektor SportStar, which its manufacturer said is typically used by flight schools.