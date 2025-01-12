Paul Brand 7am - 10am
LIVE: Fears grow as strong winds to spell more disaster in LA - and fire deaths rise to 16
12 January 2025, 07:54
The return of strong winds in LA are expected to spell more disaster - after the number of fire deaths increased to 16.
At least 16 people are confirmed to have died in the wildfires so far, with the death toll set to rise again as searches begin across levelled neighbourhoods.
Five of the deaths were from the Palisades Fire and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the coroner's office said on Saturday.
It comes as firefighters are preparing for the return of strong winds, which could hinder their efforts in getting the fires under control.
The winds have been largely blamed for turning the wildfires into deadly infernos.
There has been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.
Follow the latest updates below.
Broken fire hydrant reports are 'false', LA water department says
In a statement, the department said claims the hydrants in Pacific Palisades were broken before the wildfires began are "misleading and false".
It "repaired every hydrant needing repairs as reported by LA Fire Department inspectors".
At least 35,000 still without power
Around 35,000 homes and businesses still have no electricity, according to Poweroutage.us.
California Governor Gavin Newsom thanks firefighters for efforts
Fire update
- Palisades Fire - 23,654 acres - 11% contained
- Eaton Fire - 14,117 acres - 15% contained
- Hurst Fire - 799 acres - 76% contained
- Kenneth Fire - 1,052 acres - 90% contained
- Lidia Fire - 395 acres - 100% contained
Evacuation order extended
Evacuation orders have been extended to Brentwood as the Palisades Fire continues to grow.
The area is home to the world famous J Paul Getty Museum.
Looters posing as firefighters
Police have made a number of arrests as looters continue to head into evacuated areas and steal from abandoned homes.
"We even made arrests of two individuals that were actually posing as firefighters coming in and out of houses," an LAPD spokesperson said.
Death toll rise to 16
The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office confirmed the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the area has risen to 16.
Five of the deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire, and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the coroner's office said in a statement on Saturday evening.
UCLA students told to prepare for evacuation
"This is NOT an evacuation alert," the University of California Los Angeles said in a statement.
"We are asking Bruins on campus to remain vigilant and be ready to evacuate, should the alert be extended to our campus."
LA mayor meets with fire chief
"Their foremost priorities continue to be fighting the current wildfires and safeguarding Angelenos," the LAFD said.
"It is important to note that the fire chief was not dismissed and is in full command of the LAFD."
Pope praying for victims and emergency workers in LA
"His Holiness Pope Francis assures you and the community affected by this tragedy of his spiritual closeness," a statement sent to the Archbishop of Los Angeles said.
He offered prayers "for the relief efforts of emergency services personnel" as well as giving "his blessing to all as a pledge of consolation and strength in the Lord".