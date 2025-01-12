Live

LIVE: Fears grow as strong winds to spell more disaster in LA - and fire deaths rise to 16

By Emma Soteriou

The return of strong winds in LA are expected to spell more disaster - after the number of fire deaths increased to 16.

At least 16 people are confirmed to have died in the wildfires so far, with the death toll set to rise again as searches begin across levelled neighbourhoods.

Five of the deaths were from the Palisades Fire and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the coroner's office said on Saturday.

It comes as firefighters are preparing for the return of strong winds, which could hinder their efforts in getting the fires under control.

The winds have been largely blamed for turning the wildfires into deadly infernos.

There has been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.

