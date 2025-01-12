Live

LIVE: Fears grow as strong winds to spell more disaster in LA - and fire deaths rise to 16

12 January 2025, 07:54

The fires continue to rage on
The fires continue to rage on. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The return of strong winds in LA are expected to spell more disaster - after the number of fire deaths increased to 16.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least 16 people are confirmed to have died in the wildfires so far, with the death toll set to rise again as searches begin across levelled neighbourhoods.

Five of the deaths were from the Palisades Fire and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the coroner's office said on Saturday.

Read more: LA death toll rises to 16 as firefighters brace for worsening weather conditions as they battle blaze

Read more: 13 people missing and 22 arrested in wildfires as prisoners 'deployed to fight blazes'

It comes as firefighters are preparing for the return of strong winds, which could hinder their efforts in getting the fires under control.

The winds have been largely blamed for turning the wildfires into deadly infernos.

There has been no significant rainfall in more than eight months.

Follow the latest updates below.

Broken fire hydrant reports are 'false', LA water department says

In a statement, the department said claims the hydrants in Pacific Palisades were broken before the wildfires began are "misleading and false".

It "repaired every hydrant needing repairs as reported by LA Fire Department inspectors".

Emma Soteriou

At least 35,000 still without power

Around 35,000 homes and businesses still have no electricity, according to Poweroutage.us.

Emma Soteriou

California Governor Gavin Newsom thanks firefighters for efforts

Emma Soteriou

Fire update

  • Palisades Fire - 23,654 acres - 11% contained
  • Eaton Fire  - 14,117 acres - 15% contained  
  • Hurst Fire - 799 acres - 76% contained 
  • Kenneth Fire - 1,052 acres - 90% contained 
  • Lidia Fire - 395 acres - 100% contained

Emma Soteriou

Evacuation order extended

Evacuation orders have been extended to Brentwood as the Palisades Fire continues to grow.

The area is home to the world famous J Paul Getty Museum.

Emma Soteriou

Looters posing as firefighters

Police have made a number of arrests as looters continue to head into evacuated areas and steal from abandoned homes.

"We even made arrests of two individuals that were actually posing as firefighters coming in and out of houses," an LAPD spokesperson said.

Emma Soteriou

Death toll rise to 16

The Los Angeles County medical examiner's office confirmed the death toll from the wildfires ravaging the area has risen to 16.

Five of the deaths were attributed to the Palisades Fire, and 11 resulted from the Eaton Fire, the coroner's office said in a statement on Saturday evening. 

Emma Soteriou

UCLA students told to prepare for evacuation

"This is NOT an evacuation alert," the University of California Los Angeles said in a statement.

"We are asking Bruins on campus to remain vigilant and be ready to evacuate, should the alert be extended to our campus."

Emma Soteriou

LA mayor meets with fire chief

"Their foremost priorities continue to be fighting the current wildfires and safeguarding Angelenos," the LAFD said.

"It is important to note that the fire chief was not dismissed and is in full command of the LAFD."

Emma Soteriou

Pope praying for victims and emergency workers in LA

"His Holiness Pope Francis assures you and the community affected by this tragedy of his spiritual closeness," a statement sent to the Archbishop of Los Angeles said.

He offered prayers "for the relief efforts of emergency services personnel" as well as giving "his blessing to all as a pledge of consolation and strength in the Lord".

Emma Soteriou

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

North Yorkshire Police Constable Rosie Prior died after being hit by a lorry

Police officer killed by lorry after stopping to help motorists in earlier road collision

Max George has revealed the heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery

The Wanted's Max George reveals heartbreaking decision he made ahead of heart surgery amid fears he would die

A firefighter battles the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon

Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises as strong winds forecast to return

LA death toll rises to 16

LA death toll rises to 16 as firefighters brace for worsening weather conditions as they battle blaze

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

LA County medical examiner’s office confirms wildfire death toll rises to 16

David Lammy has said he is adamant that Shamima Begum "will not be coming back to the UK"

David Lammy flies to Saudi Arabia for talks on fate of Shamima Begum and Syria's future

Footage of the arrest has been shared online showing a man wearing a black trench coat and a red cap being held by officers

Former Labour MP arrested during paedophile sting months after being suspended from the party

Trump-Special-Counsel

Special counsel Jack Smith resigns after submitting his Trump report

Ian Russell, chairman of the Molly Rose Foundation (MRF) said regulator Ofcom’s implementation of the Online Safety Act has been a 'disaster'

UK is going ‘backwards’ on online safety, Molly Russell’s father tells Keir Starmer

Kemi Badenoch has called for Sir Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq

Kemi Badenoch calls for Keir Starmer to sack Treasury minister Tulip Sadiq due to corruption accusations

Nearly 1,000 prison inmates have been working as firefighters to contain the wildfires

13 people missing and 22 arrested in wildfires as prisoners 'deployed to fight blazes'

Pictures-of-the-Week-Global-Photo-Gallery

Netanyahu to send Mossad director to Gaza ceasefire talks in Qatar

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti

Search area widened for missing Aberdeen sisters to coastline

Two firefighters with their back to the camera watch as a plane dumps water on a burning landscape

Firefighters race to contain LA wildfires as menacing winds forecast to return

A sign on a road to dissaude looters after residents fled from the Eaton fire in Altadena

LA mayor takes aim at 'predator' fire criminals as two out of six deadly California wildfires contained

People are asked not to make problems worse if visiting

Gritters blocked by '200 double parked cars' in Peak District

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nigel Farage has said 10 Reform councillors who quit in protest over his "autocratic" leadership were put forward by a "rogue branch" of the party

Nigel Farage hits back at 'rogue branch' after 10 Reform councillors quit in protest over 'autocratic' leadership
Lee, left, has been dating Steven Gerrard' daughter Lily-Ella since 2019. Lily-Ella announced her pregnancy last week.

Steven Gerrard treats jailed gangster's son having baby with his daughter ‘just like anyone else’
Mandy said that "everyone [she knows] lost everything" in the wildfires which are sweeping across LA

Mandy Moore tells critics to 'Kindly F OFF' after being slammed for sharing her in-laws' Los Angeles fire relief fundraiser
The devastation of the Palisades fire

Los Angeles families return to search the ruins of their homes for memories

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine says it captured two North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia

The second pair were captured near the Dell of Killiehuntly on Friday.

Illegally-released lynx dies after being captured in Scottish Highlands - as fears grow over 'rogue rewilding'
Fresh evacuation orders were issued overnight as the deadly blaze continues to sweep through Los Angeles, with smoke from the fires posing a health emergency.

LA wildfires blaze on as evacuation orders continue with locals told to stay inside over smoke fears
Police clear a blockade at a demonstration

Protests at far-right party’s conference as Germany’s election campaign warms up

Carrie Johnson was hospitalised for a week

Carrie Johnson reveals health battle after being hospitalised for a week with flu and pneumonia
Rescue workers at the site of the crash

Black boxes from South Korea plane crash failed to record final four minutes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A single house was seen left standing amid the huge destruction caused by the fires

Miracle of Malibu: Lone house pictured still standing as LA fires leave $50bn trail of destruction
LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'
Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News