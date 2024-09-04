Live

LIVE: Grenfell tower report to be published seven years after deadly blaze

The inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster that killed 72 people in Britain's worst residential fire since World War II will on September 4, 2024 publish its long-awaited final report. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

A report into the deadly fire at Grenfell Tower will be published today, detailing how the tower block came to be in a condition which allowed the flames to spread so quickly

The report comes seven years after 72 people died in the deadly blaze.

Families of those killed have called for a “landmark report” which prompts widescale change after what was described as a “spider’s web of blame” was spun during inquiry hearings.

The phase one report, published in 2019, concluded the tower’s cladding did not comply with building regulations and was the “principal” reason for the rapid and “profoundly shocking” spread of the blaze.

This final report, which follows further hearings on the tower’s 2016 refurbishment, will present conclusions on how the west London block of flats came to be in a condition which allowed the flames to spread so quickly.

The fire killed 72 people in June 2017 and led to a wide-ranging outcry over the use of combustible cladding on high-rise blocks.

According to the update from police and prosecutors earlier this year, the mammoth police investigation into the fire has already generated 27,000 lines of inquiry and more than 12,000 witness statements.

A total of 58 individuals and 19 companies and organisations are under investigation for potential criminal offences, and more than 300 hours of interviews have taken place.