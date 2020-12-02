Live

LIVE: New Covid Tier system comes into force in England

Non-essential retail, pubs and restaurants will be able to open for much of the country. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

England has returned to a system of Tiered coronavirus restrictions as the second national lockdown comes to an end.

Non-essential shops, gyms, pubs and restaurants will be allowed to reopen for much of the country for the first time in four weeks.

From Wednesday, 99% of the population will be living under the toughest two Tiers, with many areas facing tougher restrictions than when they went into lockdown.

About 32 million people, or just over half of England, will fall into Tier 2.

A further 23.3 million people will face Tier 3 measures, while only the Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will be in Tier 1.

It comes after MPs voted on Tuesday to bring the new measures into force, although the PM faced his biggest ever rebellion from his own party, with more than 50 MPs voting against the measures.

