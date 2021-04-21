Thousands to attend legal club nights with no masks or social distancing

By Will Taylor

Thousands of revellers will pile into a Liverpool nightclub with no social distancing or face masks required as part of a research project next week.

The "First Dance" event, billed as the first club night in the UK for more than a year, will take place over two nights and see 6,000 people take part at a Dramley-Moore Dock warehouse.

It is being run as part of the national Events Research Programme (ERP), which the Government says will examine the risk of transmission of Covid-19 at different types of gatherings.

Fatboy Slim heads up a list of artists due to play the gigs on April 30 and May 1, which Liverpool City Council said will "pave the way for clubs across the country to reopen their doors in the near future".

Liverpool's Director of Public Health, Matt Ashton, said: "The ERP is all about getting back to doing what we love doing, safely.

"We're all craving a return to normality and although we know the Covid-19 case rate is currently low – it's still there, and new variants and international travel are still a real cause for concern.

"Staying in lockdown is not an option, so we need to understand what the best and safest way of reopening key events is.

"Thanks to promoters such as Circus, we are going to be able to gather vitally important scientific research which will provide a blueprint to opening up vital sectors of our economy locally and nationally."

Only people from the Liverpool City Region can purchase tickets, which started from £32.50, and they must be registered to a local GP and be healthy.

They must also have no sign of Covid-19 symptoms and be aged over 18.

Potential attendees have also been "strongly advised" not to go if they are clinically vulnerable, shielding or living with someone shielding, or are pregnant.

Those attending will need to take a lateral flow test 24 hours before the event, and PCR tests have been urged for the day of the First Dance and five days after.

Circus Founder and DJ Yousef said: "The First Dance is going to be a historic moment for electronic music and all events across in the UK.

"As the date nears and the weekend of events becomes closer to a reality, me and the team at Circus all share an almost overwhelming feeling of pride, emotion, excitement and of course responsibility for what lies ahead.

"Together with the team at Liverpool City Council, we have safely crafted these events together, with a singular focus to help the UK get closer to life beyond Covid, which for myself and Circus has been a great honour."

More events across Liverpool which form part of the ERP will take place across April and May.

Outside of the city, the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible in Sheffield, the League Cup Final on April 25 and the FA Cup Final also make up the ERP.