Liz Truss pledges a 'bold plan' to cut taxes and tackle Britain's energy crisis in first speech after being crowned PM

5 September 2022, 12:38 | Updated: 5 September 2022, 13:26

Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest
Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Liz Truss has been confirmed as the UK's next Prime Minister after winning the Tory leadership race.

She beat rival Rishi Sunak to the top job in the hard-fought contest, one she has been expected to win for weeks.

Ms Truss will now formally go on to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. She's set to meet the Queen at the monarch's Scottish Balmoral estate on Tuesday, before returning to Downing Street to make her first formal speech as PM.

The results, which were announced just after 12:30 BST at the QE2 conference centre in London, saw the current foreign secretary win with 81,326 votes to Mr Sunak's 60,399.

A voting turnout of 82.6%, Truss received 57.4% of the vote from Tory party members — a figure that pales in comparison to the voting landslide seen by her predecessor.

Pledging to cut taxes and tackle Britain's energy crisis, the incoming PM made no mention of crime as part of her acceptance speech.

She also vowed to lead the Conservative Party to a "great victory" at the 2024 general election.

Promising to "govern as a Conservative" and have a "a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy", she also pledged to "deliver on the energy crisis", including with people's bills and the future of the energy supply.

She also praised her outgoing leader Boris Johnson, telling him: "Boris, you got Brexit done, you crushed Jeremy Corbyn, you rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You were admired from Kyiv to Carlisle." There was a delay in applause before the crowd of Conservatives at the QE2 in Westminster began to clap.

The two will swap jobs on Tuesday.

