Ten killed and 15 injured after stabbing attacks in Canada as police hunt two suspects

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson (right) allegedly stabbed and killed 10 people between James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. on Sunday morning, and the pair are presently at large. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Police in Canada are hunting two suspects after at least 10 people were killed and 15 were injured in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan.

Police said they were searching for two suspects, Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson, who they said were travelling in a black, Nissan Rogue.

Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the RCMP Saskatchewan, said some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects, but others appear to have been attacked at random.

She could not provide a motive.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," Ms Blackmore said.

The attacks unfolded at the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, north-east of Saskatoon, police said.

Thirteen crime scenes are currently being investigated and the public has been warned to take "appropriate cautions".

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks during a press conference. Picture: Alamy

The search for the suspects was under way as fans descended on nearby Regina for a sold-out game between the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Regina Police Service said that with the help of the Mounties, they were working on several fronts to arrest the suspects and had "deployed additional resources for public safety throughout the city, including the football game at Mosaic Stadium".

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said patients were being treated at several sites.

"A call for additional staff was issued to respond to the influx of casualties," authority spokeswoman Anne Linemann said.

Mark Oddan, ambulance service spokesman, said two helicopters were dispatched from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and another from Regina.

