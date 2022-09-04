Breaking News

Man, 34, arrested on suspicion of murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

4 September 2022, 14:33 | Updated: 4 September 2022, 15:16

Nine-year-old Olivia was shot dead in her home.
Nine-year-old Olivia was shot dead in her home. Picture: Family handout/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the shooting of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Merseyside Police have said.

He is in custody where he is being questioned by detectives, the force added.

A 41-year-old man from Knowsley has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.

The pair were arrested in the Runcorn area in the early hours of Sunday.

Olivia was shot and killed when convicted burglar Joseph Nee burst into her home to flee a gunman who opened fire and hit her and injured her mother, Cheryl.

Whilst Olivia lay dying, Nee was picked up by his friends who took him to hospital where he was later arrested for breaching his licence.

Neither of the men involved had links to her family.

A post-mortem examination found Olivia's medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Olivia had no connection to the men who forced their way into her home
Olivia had no connection to the men who forced their way into her home. Picture: Family handout
Police at the scene of the incident
Police at the scene of the incident. Picture: Alamy

Detective Chief Superintendent and head of investigations Mark Kameen said: "I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia's tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.

"A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation.

"However, we still need the public's help in ensuring that we can a build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.

"With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest."

Tributes have since poured in for Olivia, including flowers and teddies, which have been left near the scene of the shooting.

Tributes were left on the street where Olivia was killed
Tributes were left on the street where Olivia was killed. Picture: Alamy

A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot who were previously arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Olivia's death have been released on bail.

Anyone with information has been urged to get in contact with Merseyside Police via Twitter DM on @MerPolCC.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

