James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

By Abbie Reynolds

Liz Truss has been confirmed as Boris Johnson’s successor. This is James O’Brien's tongue in cheek analysis of her acceptance speech.

Today Liz Truss took to Westminster's Queen Elizabeth II Centre to give her acceptance speech after being announced as Britain's new PM.

In LBC's studios, James O’Brien gave his review of the speech.

Acknowledging Liz Truss’ mispronunciation of Kyiv in her acceptance speech James said: “I thought everyone knew that we pronounce it Kyiv by now.”

He said “Even Harvester calls it a Chicken Kyiv,” referencing the family restaurant who have renamed their chicken kiev in light of the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

“If a Harvester restaurant has got the pronunciation of the Ukrainian capital correct but the Foreign Secretary, soon to be Prime Minister hasn't, we've got a problem.

“But it’s only the second funniest thing in this clip, the funniest thing is them not realising they were supposed to clap.”

He went on to mimic the rhythm in which Liz Truss gave her speech along with the awkward silence before an applause broke out.

After playing the clip, he drew on another part of a speech - he said he was sure was a “malfunction”.

Subsequent to airing a second clip in which Liz Truss says “we will deliver, we will deliver, we will deliver,”

James said: “I think she might be a droid.”

He finished saying: “I know there is a lot on her plate but the sooner she addresses that two thirds of our cheese is imported the better because that [dramatic pause] is [dramatic pause] a [dramatic pause] dis [dramatic pause] grace.”

