Lloyds and Virgin Money banking apps 'down' as hundreds left unable to access accounts

Lloyds and Virgin Money banking apps are down. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The Lloyds and Virgin Money banking apps have gone down, leaving hundreds of customers unable to access their accounts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More than 650 Lloyds customers complained about being unable to access their bank accounts across online and mobile banking on Monday morning, according to Down Detector.

Of the issues raised, 75 per cent were linked to online banking while mobile banking was the subject of 20 per cent of the reports.

Virgin Money faced similar issues, with around 390 customers reporting issues with their app and online banking.

Frustrated customers have taken to Twitter to share how they have been affected by the technical issues.

Read more: Single-word Ofsted grades scrapped with immediate effect after suicide of headteacher Ruth Perry

Read more: 'Labour have no ideas': Badenoch lashes out at Labour as she launches leadership bid

One Lloyds customer said: "I think you need to look at your new app, it doesn't work very well, shows no transactions in all mode and appears to have emptied one of my accounts!"

Another person said: "Your App and website aren’t working. No info and can’t access any transactions!! Need to do my banking it’s Monday! Please advise when this issue will be fixed."

We know some of our customers are having issues viewing their recent transactions. We're sorry about this and we're working to have everything back to normal soon. — Lloyds Bank (@LloydsBank) September 2, 2024

One Virgin Money customer said: "Nothing is loading on the mobile app or laptop, I've tried online chat but that's not available either, very frustrating."

A second customer said: "So the internet banking and app isn’t working. And neither is the chat option. Usual start to the month with @VirginMoney. Can’t believe this is still happening."

Lloyds Bank said on Twitter: "We know some of our customers are having issues viewing their recent transactions.

"We're sorry about this and we're working to have everything back to normal soon."

Meanwhile, Virgin Money said: "We're aware that some customers are having issues with our mobile banking app and internet banking service this morning with customers not being able to view their transactions.

"We apologise for the inconvenience this is causing – we’re investigating and will keep you updated."