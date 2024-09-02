Single-word Ofsted grades to be scrapped after furore over head teacher Ruth Perry's suicide

2 September 2024, 00:00

One-word Ofsted judgments are set to be scrapped by the Government - after a coroner's report listed an inspection as a factor in the suicide of head teacher Ruth Perry.
One-word Ofsted judgments are set to be scrapped by the Government - after a coroner's report listed an inspection as a factor in the suicide of head teacher Ruth Perry. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

One-word Ofsted judgments are set to be scrapped by the Government - after a coroner's report listed an inspection as a factor in the suicide of head teacher Ruth Perry.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes after the suicide of head teacher Ruth Perry last year - a coroner concluded a critical report from the school inspectors was a factor in her death.

Judgements such as 'outstanding' or 'inadequate' will be scrapped with immediate effect to boost school standards and increase transparency for parents, the government added.

Read More: Former Ofsted chief tells LBC Ruth Perry inspection was error-free and they apologised for 'distress' her death caused

Read More: Sister of headteacher who took her own life says Ofsted 'must change' and inspections 'still put teachers at risk'

Reductive single headline grades fail to provide a fair and accurate assessment of overall school performance across a range of areas and are supported by a minority of parents and teachers.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson leaving Downing Street
Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary said: “The need for Ofsted reform to drive high and rising standards for all our children in every school is overwhelmingly clear. . Picture: Alamy

The change delivers on the government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity and demonstrates the Prime Minister’s commitment to improve the life chances of young people across the country.

For inspections this academic year, parents will see four grades across the existing sub-categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership & management.

This reform paves the way for the introduction of School Report Cards from September 2025, which will provide parents with a full and comprehensive assessment of how schools are performing and ensure that inspections are more effective in driving improvement. Recent data shows that reports cards are supported by 77% of parents.

The government will continue to intervene in poorly performing schools to ensure high school standards for children.

The Government remains committed to single-phrase Ofsted judgments despite calls for them to be scrapped following the death of headteacher Ruth Perry. Issue date: Thursday April 25, 2024.
It comes after the suicide of head teacher Ruth Perry last year - a coroner concluded a critical report from the school inspectors was a factor in her death. Picture: Alamy

Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary said: “The need for Ofsted reform to drive high and rising standards for all our children in every school is overwhelmingly clear. The removal of headline grades is a generational reform and a landmark moment for children, parents, and teachers.

“Single headline grades are low information for parents and high stakes for schools. Parents deserve a much clearer, much broader picture of how schools are performing – that’s what our report cards will provide.

“This government will make inspection a more powerful, more transparent tool for driving school improvement. We promised change, and now we are delivering.”

As part of today’s announcement, where schools are identified as struggling, government will prioritise rapidly getting plans in place to improve the education and experience of children, rather than relying purely on changing schools’ management.

From early 2025, the government will also introduce Regional Improvement Teams that will work with struggling schools to quickly and directly address areas of weakness, meeting a manifesto commitment.

The Education Secretary has already begun to reset relations with education workforces, supporting the Government’s pledge to recruit 6,500 new teachers, and reform to Ofsted marks another key milestone.

Today’s announcement follows engagement with the sector and family of headteacher Ruth Perry, after a coroner's inquest found the Ofsted inspection process had contributed to her death.

The government will work closely with Ofsted and relevant sectors and stakeholders to ensure that the removal of headline grades is implemented smoothly.

b
The announcement comes as pupils return to the classroom this week. Picture: Alamy

Jason Elsom, Chief Executive of Parentkind said: “We welcome the decision by the Secretary of State to prioritise Ofsted reform.

"The move to end single-word judgements as soon as practical, whilst giving due care and attention to constructing a new and sustainable accountability framework during the year ahead, is the right balance for both schools and parents.

“Most parents understand the need for school inspection, but they want that inspection to help schools to improve as well as giving a verdict on the quality of education their children are receiving.

"When we spoke to parents about what was important to them, their children being happy at school was a big talking point and should not be overlooked.

“Parents have been very clear that they want to see changes to the way Ofsted reports back after visiting a school, and it is welcome to see a clear timetable being set out today for moving towards a report card that will give parents greater clarity of the performance of their children’s school. We need to make sure that we get this right for parents, as well as schools.

“There is much more we can do to include the voice of parents in Ofsted inspections and reform of our school system, and today’s announcement is a big step in the right direction.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kemi Badenoch has launched her bid for the Tory leadership by saying that Labour "have no ideas".

'Labour have no ideas': Badenoch lashes out at Labour as she launches leadership bid

A woman has been charged with the murder of a six-year-old boy in Swansea - and will appear in court on Monday.

Tributes paid to 'delightful' boy, six, after woman, 41, charged with murder in Swansea

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has slammed the handling of Oasis reunion ticket sales - as she promised a Government review of resale markets.

'Incredibly depressing': Culture Secretary slams Oasis tickets fiasco as she vows Government resales review

Israel's largest trade union has called a general strike to protest the deaths of six hostages in Gaza.

More than 800,000 to strike to try and force Netanyahu to sign Gaza ceasefire as protestors clash with police

Germany Elections

Breakthrough for Germany’s far right in state elections

Alternative for Germany (AfD) is projected to become the first far-right party to win a German state election since the Second World War, an exit poll has suggested

First far-right victory in German regional elections since WWII projected for anti-migration AfD party

Election 2024 Trump

Bereaved families hit out at Kamala Harris over Donald Trump’s cemetery visit

Vatican Pope

Pope’s trip to Asia and Oceania presents several challenges

Germany Election

Exit polls suggest breakthrough for German far-right party

Murder probe launched after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in 'absolutely tragic' attack - as well wishers laid flowers

Two teenagers arrested after boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in 'absolutely tragic' attack

Israel Palestinians

Israeli union demands general strike after hostages’ deaths

Six bodies have been recovered from tunnels in Gaza

Pressure mounts on Netanyahu as families of six hostages killed in Gaza call for protests against Israeli government

Building on fire in the distance

Almost 160 Ukrainian drones downed overnight, says Russia

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service's fleet were called to the incident

Man critically injured following suspected gas explosion in Lancashire home

Beluga whale being fed fish

Beluga whale rumoured to be Russian spy found dead

European airports have returned to stricter cabin bag rules as the 100ml limit on liquids in hand baggage is reinstated

European airports reintroduce 100ml limit on liquids following issues with new scanners

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters brushing flood water out of a house

Heavy rain forecast for several days as deadly storm sweeps across Japan

People laying wreaths at monument at sunrise

Poland marks 85th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s invasion

Young children play amongst balloons and confetti

Ukrainian children join parade marking first day of school near front line

Detectives have referred themselves to the police watchdog over previous contact they'd had with the family

Man and three children - all under age of four - found dead in house are related as police confirm IOPC involvement
CCTV footage of a man police want to speak to in connection with the incident

Police release CCTV footage amid central London rape investigation

Security personnel alongside two cars

Three Israeli police officers shot dead in West Bank

A light aircraft has crashed onto an industrial estate in Derbyshire

Pilot dies after light aircraft crashes into Derbyshire industrial estate

Frank-Walter Steinmeier speaking from a lectern with the image of a lit candle displayed behind him

Leaders pay tribute to three killed in knife attack at festival in Germany

Lucy Powell MP was challenged by Lewis Goodall over the "infested flats" situation

Lucy Powell challenged on 'hypocrisy’ after Labour MP found renting out properties infested with ants and mould
Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo and Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organizing Committee president Tony Estanguet swim in the Seine River

Paralympic triathlon events postponed over water pollution concerns in River Seine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

State Opening of Parliament 2024

Woman appears in court over Buckingham Palace bomb hoax

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit