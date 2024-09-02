Single-word Ofsted grades to be scrapped after furore over head teacher Ruth Perry's suicide

One-word Ofsted judgments are set to be scrapped by the Government - after a coroner's report listed an inspection as a factor in the suicide of head teacher Ruth Perry. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

One-word Ofsted judgments are set to be scrapped by the Government - after a coroner's report listed an inspection as a factor in the suicide of head teacher Ruth Perry.

It comes after the suicide of head teacher Ruth Perry last year - a coroner concluded a critical report from the school inspectors was a factor in her death.

Judgements such as 'outstanding' or 'inadequate' will be scrapped with immediate effect to boost school standards and increase transparency for parents, the government added.

Reductive single headline grades fail to provide a fair and accurate assessment of overall school performance across a range of areas and are supported by a minority of parents and teachers.

Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary said: “The need for Ofsted reform to drive high and rising standards for all our children in every school is overwhelmingly clear. . Picture: Alamy

The change delivers on the government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity and demonstrates the Prime Minister’s commitment to improve the life chances of young people across the country.

For inspections this academic year, parents will see four grades across the existing sub-categories: quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership & management.

This reform paves the way for the introduction of School Report Cards from September 2025, which will provide parents with a full and comprehensive assessment of how schools are performing and ensure that inspections are more effective in driving improvement. Recent data shows that reports cards are supported by 77% of parents.

The government will continue to intervene in poorly performing schools to ensure high school standards for children.

Bridget Phillipson, Education Secretary said: “The need for Ofsted reform to drive high and rising standards for all our children in every school is overwhelmingly clear. The removal of headline grades is a generational reform and a landmark moment for children, parents, and teachers.

“Single headline grades are low information for parents and high stakes for schools. Parents deserve a much clearer, much broader picture of how schools are performing – that’s what our report cards will provide.

“This government will make inspection a more powerful, more transparent tool for driving school improvement. We promised change, and now we are delivering.”

As part of today’s announcement, where schools are identified as struggling, government will prioritise rapidly getting plans in place to improve the education and experience of children, rather than relying purely on changing schools’ management.

From early 2025, the government will also introduce Regional Improvement Teams that will work with struggling schools to quickly and directly address areas of weakness, meeting a manifesto commitment.

The Education Secretary has already begun to reset relations with education workforces, supporting the Government’s pledge to recruit 6,500 new teachers, and reform to Ofsted marks another key milestone.

Today’s announcement follows engagement with the sector and family of headteacher Ruth Perry, after a coroner's inquest found the Ofsted inspection process had contributed to her death.

The government will work closely with Ofsted and relevant sectors and stakeholders to ensure that the removal of headline grades is implemented smoothly.

The announcement comes as pupils return to the classroom this week. Picture: Alamy

Jason Elsom, Chief Executive of Parentkind said: “We welcome the decision by the Secretary of State to prioritise Ofsted reform.

"The move to end single-word judgements as soon as practical, whilst giving due care and attention to constructing a new and sustainable accountability framework during the year ahead, is the right balance for both schools and parents.

“Most parents understand the need for school inspection, but they want that inspection to help schools to improve as well as giving a verdict on the quality of education their children are receiving.

"When we spoke to parents about what was important to them, their children being happy at school was a big talking point and should not be overlooked.

“Parents have been very clear that they want to see changes to the way Ofsted reports back after visiting a school, and it is welcome to see a clear timetable being set out today for moving towards a report card that will give parents greater clarity of the performance of their children’s school. We need to make sure that we get this right for parents, as well as schools.

“There is much more we can do to include the voice of parents in Ofsted inspections and reform of our school system, and today’s announcement is a big step in the right direction.”