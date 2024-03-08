Sister of headteacher who took her own life says Ofsted 'must change' and inspections 'still put teachers at risk'

8 March 2024, 00:02

Julia Waters (L) said Ofsted must change after her sister Ruth Perry (R) took her own life following a critical inspection
Julia Waters (L) said Ofsted must change after her sister Ruth Perry (R) took her own life following a critical inspection. Picture: Alamy/Handout

By Kit Heren

The sister of Ruth Perry, the school head who took her own life after a bad Ofsted report, has demanded that the watchdog reform for teachers' wellbeing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Perry was devastated when the education inspector downgraded her school, Caversham Primary in Reading, from outstanding to inadequate in November 2022. A coroner found that the inspection "likely contributed" to her death.

The tragedy has put Ofsted under greater scrutiny, and the watchdog's new chief, Sir Martyn Oliver, is due to make his first major speech on Friday.

Ms Perry's sister Professor Julia Waters said ahead of the speech that school inspections were continuing under "high-stakes fault finding and reductionist single-word judgments".

Sir Martyn will tell the annual conference of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) that he is serious about the watchdog "doing better" as he launches a major "Big Listen" consultation into its future.

‘Urgent lessons’ must be learned by Ofsted from Ruth Perry’s death, family say

In a statement, Prof Waters said: "It is understandable that the chief inspector should want a fresh relationship with schools and teachers, because it has clearly reached rock bottom.

"Listening to the concerns of teachers, parents and others is a good start, but for a genuine reset to happen Ofsted will need to do more than just listen.

"I would encourage people to take this opportunity to have their say. Ofsted already has lots of evidence from the Education Committee report and elsewhere that shows what it needs to do.

"In the meantime, school inspections are continuing under the old system of high-stakes fault finding and reductionist single-word judgments, which may still be putting the welfare of teachers at risk.

"Sir Martyn will need to move from a Big Listen to a big change pretty quickly, or this exercise will be a big waste of time."

James O'Brien says Ofsted's single-word ratings seem 'pretty obviously grim'.

The general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU) Daniel Kebede said Ofsted was "not fit for purpose" and that inspectors had fostered a "climate of fear".

Commenting on the launch of the watchdog's consultation, Mr Kebede said: "We are a long way away from Ofsted fixing its reputation.

"Only root and branch reform will end the tyranny of the inspection regime and the climate of fear it creates. Anything short of that will amount to rebrand rather than reform.

"The NEU believes that Ofsted is not fit for purpose and must be replaced with a new system of inspection that is supportive, effective and fair, like the one proposed by the recent Beyond Ofsted inquiry.

"Bringing expertise rather than judgment would help protect the wellbeing of teaching staff, which would in turn help ensure children and young people from all backgrounds thrive in school.

"To only point out what schools are not doing when they do not have the resources to do what is needed - including support for SEND - is both unhelpful and damaging."

Julia Waters, sister of Ruth Perry, speakin in December
Julia Waters, sister of Ruth Perry, speakin in December. Picture: Alamy

Paul Whiteman, the general secretary at school leaders' union NAHT, said Ofsted's current inspection regime had caused "untold harm" to the mental health and wellbeing of school leaders and their staff.

He called for an end to "blunt single-word grades", adding they can "cause so much damage to schools and their staff".

Commenting on the consultation, Mr Whiteman said: "We welcome the chief inspector's openness to change at Ofsted and are hopeful this consultation will build on our early conversations about the fundamental reform which is so desperately needed.

"The current inspection regime has caused untold harm to the mental health and wellbeing of school leaders and their staff, adding to stress and workload while often failing to give a fair or balanced judgment on schools' strengths and weaknesses.

"School leaders are passionate about helping all children, including the most vulnerable, to flourish. Ofsted has too often hindered rather than helped them in this mission.

"We are clear that far-reaching reform is needed, including an end to the blunt single-word grades which can cause so much damage to schools and their staff."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch 'engaged again aged 92', as he prepares for fifth marriage to Russian molecular biologist

Sophie Ellis-Bextor appeared at the Bataclan on Tuesday

Sophie Ellis-Bextor sings Murder on the Dancefloor in Paris' Bataclan venue where terrorists killed 90 people

Prince Harry

US officials 'must hand over Harry's visa papers' amid row over drug-taking, as government fights to block release

Nigeria School Kidnap

Gunmen kidnap 287 pupils from Nigerian primary school

Haiti Violence

State of emergency extended in Haiti as gang attacks paralyse capital

Rishi Sunak has defended his decision not to sack Michelle Donelan

Rishi Sunak defends decision not to sack Michelle Donelan, as taxpayers foot bill for science minister's libel case

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine’s former military chief to become ambassador to UK

Obit Steve Lawrence

US singer Steve Lawrence dies aged 88

The UK has a 'permissive environment for radicalisation'

London has become a 'no-go zone for Jews on weekends,' government extremism adviser claims

Uvalde School Shooting

Texas school shooting probe clears police officers despite ‘many problems’

Uvalde School Shooting

‘Many failures’ in police response to Texas school shooting, report says

Europe must do everything in its power to contain the wars in Ukraine and Gaza ahead of the swearing-in of the next US president, Lord Cameron has warned

Europe must contain wars in Ukraine and Gaza before next US president is sworn in, David Cameron warns

Canada Homicide

Sri Lankan student charged with killing six in Ottawa

Harry and Meghan could be plotting a UK return

Harry and Meghan 'plot UK return' amid 'vacuum' caused by Charles' illness and William stepping back to care for Kate

The maker of Ozempic and Wegovy has introduced a new weight-loss pill twice as effective as its existing jabs.

Ozempic maker 'very optimistic' after revealing new weight loss pill twice as effective as existing jabs

Barnacles could hold the key to solving the MH370's disappearance

How 'ill-formed little monsters' could unlock the secret of missing MH370 plane, ten years on from vanishing

Latest News

See more Latest News

Dave Myers' wife has spoken out for the first time since the tragic death of the much-loved Hairy Biker, thanking the nation for their support

Dave Myers' wife speaks out following Hairy Biker's tragic death, saying 'I feel I’m grieving with a whole nation'
Margaret Caldwell has demanded a public inquiry into how police handled her daughter's murder.

Public inquiry into police failings in murder investigation of Emma Caldwell confirmed

US Sweden

Sweden becomes 32nd member of Nato

The US military will set up a temporary port on the Gaza coast to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid, Joe Biden is set to announce during his State of the Union address

US will set up temporary port in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid, Biden to announce during State of the Union address
Israel Humanitarian Visas

US military to set up temporary port in Gaza to increase flow of aid

Sweden has finally joined Nato after a lengthy two-year wait following its application to join the military alliance in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Sweden finally becomes full NATO member after two-year wait following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
South Africa Missing Girl

South African woman charged with trafficking her missing daughter

The mother of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead at home has appeared at Crown Court.

Mother charged with murdering ‘happy and fun-loving’ 10-year-old daughter appears in court

Jake Paul (left) and Mike Tyson (right) will face each other in a boxing event streamed to Netflix on July 20

Jake Paul to face Mike Tyson despite 30-year age gap as former world boxing champion returns to ring against YouTuber
A helicopter carries a bucket as it flies over homes burned by the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas

Utility firm admits facilities ‘involved in igniting Texas wildfire’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate's uncle addressed the royal feud in Wednesday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be stripped of their royal titles, says Kate's uncle

Gary Goldsmith has spoken out on Kate's treatment

'Kate's getting the best treatment in the world': Princess of Wales' uncle says royal family has 'circled the wagons'
Prince William has broken his silence on the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his wife Kate following her absence from the limelight since her abdominal surgery

Prince William breaks silence on wild conspiracy theories surrounding wife Kate following her absence from limelight

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit