‘London has turned into something crazy’: Devastation of luxury shop owner after £500k worth of bags stolen in raid

By Danielle de Wolfe

A luxury London boutique is appealing for information after thieves smashed their way into the store, making off withhalf a million pounds worth of designer handbags.

The brazen raid was caught on camera, with footage uploaded to social media revealing two thieves rifling through rails of clothes and grabbing armfuls of designer handbags.

The incident took place at the Sellier Knightsbridge store in Belgravia at 1:53am on Wednesday, November 13, with the owners now appealing for witnesses.

An estimated £500,000 worth of designer goods were stolen in the raid, with the thieves escaping with Chanel and Hermes bags.

"I'm absolutely speechless," said the store's owner on Thursday following the raid.

"They took everything they could... there was blood everywhere".

In the footage shows the duo clambering around the store, arms laden with womenswear.

The targeted attack on the resale store capitalised on a host of luxury goods available.

During the raid, a number of additional items - including sought-after gold earrings, were also stolen, the store confirmed.

The pair of thieves can then be seen leaping through the smashed front door before making their escape using a waiting e-bike and a motorbike parked outside - one of which was driven by a third accomplice acting as a getaway rider.

The raid took around "4 minutes" according to the owners, with the store asking anyone who saw "3 guys on motorbikes holding Birkins" to contact police.

The owners praised the response of the force following the break-in on Lowndes St, close to Harrods department store in Knightsbridge.

Vowing to reimburse anyone whose items were taken, the store hopes the items will be recovered, despite admitting "it's not a fun time right now".

"London has turned into something crazy", they summarised.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.