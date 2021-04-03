Police clash with 'Kill the Bill' protesters as thousands march through central London

Police push back protesters during a Kill The Bill demonstration outside of the Houses of Parliament. Picture: Getty

By Joe Cook

Dozens of police with riot helmets have clashed with 'Kill the Bill' protesters outside Parliament, as thousands rallied in cities across England on Saturday.

The Met Police said they have moved to the "enforcement stage" of their operation and "arrests are being made".

"Officers continue to engage and we urge those who remain in the area to leave and return home," they added.

Earlier the force said the majority of protesters had left, warning action would be taken "against those who continue to flagrantly breach" Covid rules.

In Bristol around 500 people remain at a city centre protest, with police liaison officers engaging with protesters.

Officers have made continued efforts to engage and encourage protestors to leave the area around #ParliamentSquare. Despite repeated requests a small minority have not done so. Enforcement action will be taken against those who continue to flagrantly breach Covid regs. (3 of 3) — Metropolitan Police Events (@MetPoliceEvents) April 3, 2021

In London, projectiles were thrown as police pushed protesters away from Parliament and at least one officer was injured as officers worked to unblock the road for a McDonald's lorry to pass.

Protesters are currently marching through central London, amidst a heavy police presence, with officers positioned around the statue of Winston Churchill.

Footage on social media shows running scuffles between police and protests as officers instruct the crowd to go home.

Demonstrators were also seen knocking over bins and road-work barriers as they ran through the West End.

Scuffles have broken out between police and Kill the Bill protesters in central London. Picture: PA

Police have been stationed around the Churchill statue at Parliament Square. Picture: PA

Earlier in the day thousands of people marched through central London to Parliament Square where speeches were given.

Those addressing the crowd at the Kill the Bill rally included former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Corbyn described the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill as a "very dangerous, slippery slope," and defended the right to protest.

"If we don't protest, things don't change," he said, which drew cheers and applause from the crowd.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn was one of those who spoke at the Parliament Square rally. Picture: PA

Large protests have also been seen in other UK cities, with over 1,000 gathering in Bristol for the fifth Kill the Bill demonstration in two weeks.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "About 500 protestors remain by the Cenotaph in Bristol city centre following the end of what was a peaceful march.

"Police liaison officers continue to engage with those there."

Several hundred people also gathered in Newcastle, amidst a low-key response from Northumbria Police.

The protests in Leeds and Plymouth also passed off peacefully.

This article is being updated.