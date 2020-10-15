London 'likely' to enter Tier 2 of covid restrictions this week, Sadiq Khan warns

15 October 2020, 07:04 | Updated: 15 October 2020, 07:07

London could enter tier two this week
London could enter tier two this week. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Sadiq Khan has suggested London could enter the higher Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions this week.

Mr Khan has urged the Prime Minister to put a support package in place for the capital.

The Mayor of London wants clarity on provisions made for businesses, support for vulnerable Londoners and test and trace efforts in the capital.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, Mr Khan said that as the rate of infections in London was "fast approaching" 100 cases per 100,000, it was "likely" the capital would move to the next alert level as early as this week.

Read more: What does 'tier two' of lockdown mean?

Read more: France declares state of emergency

Moving from "medium" up to "high" would see the nine million people living in the capital banned from mixing with other households indoors, including in pubs and restaurants.

"It is vital London has the resources to engage, explain, encourage and enforce heightened restriction and support compliance," Mr Khan said in the letter.

"One London borough has done some specific work to estimate the cost of providing that service for six months from November onward and it is £300k over and above the allocation that was recently made to councils for support to compliance.

"I am aware that these are discussions that have taken place with other areas that have had restrictions in place and London government would expect to have those discussions as well."

Mr Khan said the "unique circumstances" of the capital must be reflected in the approach and support.

He added: "The capital was hit particularly hard during the first wave with many of our communities and particularly the BAME community, suffering disproportionately.

"In addition, many families live in overcrowded accommodation and face high levels of homelessness and rough sleeping.

"Our size and density present specific challenges, with the economic case for protecting businesses in the Central Activities Zone overwhelming."

Among the requests, Mr Khan urged for clarity on what provisions would be made available for businesses, warning that hundreds of thousands of jobs remain at risk in the capital.

He said it was "critical" that the Government resolves the funding position of Transport for London (TfL), urging a package for the network.

As well as seeking clarity on support for vulnerable Londoners, the mayor called for an immediate increase to testing capacity, as well as a "redoubling" of efforts to ensure testing for staff and residents.

"I will continue to urge Londoners to be vigilant, follow the rules and exercise caution," he said in the letter.

"I accept that these new measures will impact on businesses and Londoners, but we have a joint responsibility to work together and do what we can to control this virus and save lives."

The mayor has previously insisted London should move as a whole into higher restrictions despite variable rates across the capital.

What are the tier two rules?

You must not socialise with anybody outside of your household or support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place

You must not socialise in a group of more than 6 outside, including in a garden or other spaces like beaches or parks (other than where specific exemptions apply in law)

Businesses and venues can continue to operate, in a COVID-secure manner, other than those that remain closed in law

Certain businesses are required to ensure customers only consume food and drink while seated, and must close between 10pm and 5am

Businesses and venues selling food for consumption off the premises can continue to do so after 10pm as long as this is through delivery service, click-and-collect or drive-through

Schools, universities and places of worship remain open

Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of attendees

Exercise classes and organised sport can continue to take place outdoors. These will only be permitted indoors if it is possible for people to avoid mixing with people they do not live with or share a support bubble with, or for youth or disability sport

You can continue to travel to venues or amenities that are open, for work or to access education, but should look to reduce the number of journeys you make where possible

Latest News

See more Latest News

Manchester and Lancashire are expected to go into tier 3 restrictions this week

Manchester and Lancashire braced for tier three covid restrictions
Election 2020 Biden

Joe Biden raises record £294 million in September

Thailand Protests

Thai police disperse protesters outside prime minister’s office
California Wildfires

Crews deploy to Northern California as new fire threat looms

Researchers have warned that herd immunity approaches are not support by the science

Herd immunity Covid strategy a 'dangerous fallacy', researchers warn
Sadiq Khan has called on the government to grant London greater financial support

Sadiq Khan urges PM to grant support package for London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Matt Hancock will speak in the Commons this morning

Coronavirus UK: What time is Matt Hancock's statement today and what will he say?
Some areas of the country are now facing different restrictions

What are the three teir lockdown restrictions and what areas are in them?
People wear face coverings as they walk along socially distanced floor markings in Cardiff

Wales travel ban: What are the restrictions and where is classed as a Covid hot spot?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari questioned the Minister on consultant salaries

'How do you justify consultants on £7,000 a day for this test and trace shambles?'
Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown
'Chemotherapy was like a holiday': Shielding cancer patient tells LBC of isolation

'Chemotherapy was like a holiday': Shielding cancer patient tells LBC of isolation
Eddie Mair questions First Minister Mark Drakeford over Wales travel ban

Wales First Minister says "having no help from PM" forced him to impose travel ban
'Government has to enforce two week national lockdown': health psychologist

'Government has to enforce a national lockdown': health psychologist
'Why are we responding differently now?': Tory MP pressed on Covid strategy

Shelagh Fogarty presses Tory MP on PM's rejection of 'circuit breaker' lockdown

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London