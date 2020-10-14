France declares state of emergency due to Covid-19

14 October 2020, 18:37 | Updated: 14 October 2020, 19:23

France declares a state of emergency due to Covid-19
France declares a state of emergency due to Covid-19. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

France will introduce a state of emergency from Saturday due to the rising spread of coronavirus, which will include a 9pm-6am curfew in several major cities.

The French government declared the public health state of emergency on Wednesday evening prior to the commencement of President Emmanuel Macron's speech to the nation later in the day.

“The decision was made as a result of rising figures in daily registered Covid-19 cases. French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation later this evening”, a French government spokesperson said.

Prime Minister Jean Castex presented to the French Council of Ministers a decree restoring the measure from the early hours of Saturday morning

A 9pm-6am curfew will be introduced in eight metropolitan areas, which will include major French cities such as the capital Paris, Lyon, Lille, Rouen, Saint-Etienne, Toulouse, Grenoble, Aix and Montpellier

It will currently last for four weeks, much shorter than the previous state of emergency in France which began in March and lasted until 10 July. However, the government can request a further two weeks from Parliament.

Read more: UK reports another 19,724 coronavirus cases and 137 deaths

Read more: Wales to ban travel from UK Covid-19 hotspots

At the start of Mr Macron's speech, the president said: "We have not lost control. We are in a situation which is worrying and which justifies that we are neither inactive nor in panic."

He said curfew devices would be put in place, however he did not clarify what these might entail.

A report of the Council of Ministers read: "In view of its spread on the national territory, the Covid-19 epidemic constitutes a health disaster endangering, by its nature and its seriousness, the health of the population.

"It justifies that the state of health emergency be declared so that measures strictly proportionate to the health risks incurred and appropriate to the circumstances of time and place can be taken."

The move was criticised by National Secretary of the French Communist Party Fabien Roussel, who said the decision could not be "done on the sly".

Speaking in the French Parliament, he said: "We learn that a decree in the Council of Ministers to restore the state of emergency has been signed. So what are we for? If it is time to strengthen the state of emergency, this is where we have to debate it!"

It comes after Portugal and declared a similar state of emergency on Wednesday, along with the Spanish government imposing a shutdown on Madrid.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands has imposed a four-week partial lockdown, meaning restaurants will close and face masks will be mandatory in public.

In the Czech Republic, schools have been force to close, while in the UK, Liverpool has entered the strictest lockdown level of the government's three-tier system.

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bomb

British World War Two bomb explodes underwater in Poland

The White House, Washington DC (Andrew Parsons/PA)

Donald Trump and Joe Biden to face TV viewers in separate town hall meetings
The majority of the country backed a circuit breaker, according to the YouGov poll

Majority of Brits support two-week circuit breaker lockdown, poll suggests
Pope Francis makes the sign of the cross (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis apologises for having to be socially distant from flock
President Donald Trump adjusts the microphone after he announced Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court (Alex Brandon/PA)

Supreme Court nominee sidesteps question on whether president can pardon himself
Amy Cooper talks with Christian Cooper in Central Park in New York (Christian Cooper/AP)

Woman in Central Park incident ‘made second false claim’ to police, court told

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People wear face coverings as they walk along socially distanced floor markings in Cardiff

Wales travel ban: What are the restrictions and where is classed as a Covid hot spot?
Apple has launched the new iPhone 12 which includes a 'mini', 'Pro' and 'Pro Max' version

What are the features of Apple's new iPhone 12? And how much will it cost?
A circuit breaker lockdown is being proposed for Scotland

What is a circuit breaker lockdown and what could one look like?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown

Iain Dale challenges Shadow Chancellor over Labour's calls for lockdown
'Chemotherapy was like a holiday': Shielding cancer patient tells LBC of isolation

'Chemotherapy was like a holiday': Shielding cancer patient tells LBC of isolation
Eddie Mair questions First Minister Mark Drakeford over Wales travel ban

Wales First Minister says "having no help from PM" forced him to impose travel ban
'Government has to enforce two week national lockdown': health psychologist

'Government has to enforce a national lockdown': health psychologist
'Why are we responding differently now?': Tory MP pressed on Covid strategy

Shelagh Fogarty presses Tory MP on PM's rejection of 'circuit breaker' lockdown
Shelagh Fogarty debates caller who blames poor leadership for huge crowds in Liverpool

Shelagh Fogarty debates caller who blames poor leadership for huge crowds in Liverpool

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London