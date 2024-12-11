Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
London's iconic Regency Cafe that serves the 'best fry up in the UK' is up for sale for £170,000
11 December 2024, 15:42
London’s iconic Regency Cafe is up for sale after being listed on Rightmove for just £170,000.
The beloved Westminster greasy spoon is known for its art-deco style, traditional full-English breakfasts and rapid service.
First opened in 1946, the Regency Cafe has featured in a slew of media campaigns films and TV shows, including Layer Cake, Rocketman and even a shoot for Vogue.
Crucially, as prices rise in London and new “upmarket” cafes dominate the high streets, the Regency Cafe has managed to keep its identity and its low prices.
A classic cooked breakfast, bacon, sausages a fried egg, tomatoes, toast and a cup of tea, will set you back less than £10.
The Rightmove listing reads: “Renowned for its hearty and authentic English breakfasts, the cafe serves generous portions at reasonable prices.
“The Regency Cafe has a loyal customer base, including local workers, politicians, and celebrities. Due to a popular social media following, the cafe also attracts tourists looking for a traditional cafe experience.
“The cafe has been featured in various television and film productions, adding to its iconic status.”
The location has been owned by Italian duo Antonio Perotti and Gino Schiavetta since 1986 with the Rightmove listing saying a purchase “presents a fantastic opportunity to take over a well-established, iconic establishment”.
A price of £170,000 seems shockingly low for Westminster - where houses cost £1.6million on average, according to Rightmove.
It remains to be seen who will make a bid worthy of the iconic cafe, but fans will be hoping it can retain its beloved identity in the years to come.