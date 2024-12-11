London's iconic Regency Cafe that serves the 'best fry up in the UK' is up for sale for £170,000

Regency Café In London UK. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

London’s iconic Regency Cafe is up for sale after being listed on Rightmove for just £170,000.

The beloved Westminster greasy spoon is known for its art-deco style, traditional full-English breakfasts and rapid service.

First opened in 1946, the Regency Cafe has featured in a slew of media campaigns films and TV shows, including Layer Cake, Rocketman and even a shoot for Vogue.

Crucially, as prices rise in London and new “upmarket” cafes dominate the high streets, the Regency Cafe has managed to keep its identity and its low prices.

A classic cooked breakfast, bacon, sausages a fried egg, tomatoes, toast and a cup of tea, will set you back less than £10.

A full English breakfast with eggs, baked beans, bacon, sausage and gravy sauce is served on a table alongside a cup of coffee and bread with butter at Regency Cafe in London. Picture: Getty

The Rightmove listing reads: “Renowned for its hearty and authentic English breakfasts, the cafe serves generous portions at reasonable prices.

“The Regency Cafe has a loyal customer base, including local workers, politicians, and celebrities. Due to a popular social media following, the cafe also attracts tourists looking for a traditional cafe experience.

“The cafe has been featured in various television and film productions, adding to its iconic status.”

People enjoy a traditional English breakfast at Regency Cafe in London. Picture: Getty

The location has been owned by Italian duo Antonio Perotti and Gino Schiavetta since 1986 with the Rightmove listing saying a purchase “presents a fantastic opportunity to take over a well-established, iconic establishment”.

A price of £170,000 seems shockingly low for Westminster - where houses cost £1.6million on average, according to Rightmove.

It remains to be seen who will make a bid worthy of the iconic cafe, but fans will be hoping it can retain its beloved identity in the years to come.