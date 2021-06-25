Live

Lord Lloyd Webber speaks to Nick Ferrari on LBC - watch live

Lord Lloyd Webber's is among leading figures in entertainment calling for the government to publish the results from Covid pilot events.

Lord Lloyd Webber will be speaking exclusively to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning.

The Events Research Programme ran test events at sporting, music and arts venues to assess the safety of large gatherings during the pandemic.

In a statement the group, which also includes musician Peter Gabriel, theatre producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh and music industry trade body Live, accused the Government of "making it impossible to plan for any live entertainment business" by not sharing their findings.

Lord Lloyd Webber has accused the government of "forcing theatre and music companies off a cliff as the summer wears on, whilst cherry-picking high-profile sporting events to go ahead."

Tune in here to watch the full interview LIVE from 9am.

