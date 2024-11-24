Zayn Malik pays tribute to Liam Payne at first show since former bandmate's death

Zayn Malik has paid tribute to Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Zayn Malik has paid a heartfelt tribute to his One Direction bandmate Liam Payne during the first show of his solo tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

He ended his first show since Liam Payne's death, by displaying his name on screen behind the stage - and the words "love you bro".

The singer's solo tour began in Leeds last night.

His former One Direction bandmate fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina last month with his funeral held in Buckinghamshire on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old also previously postponed the US leg of the tour after the "heartbreaking loss".

Read More: Body found in search for missing rabbi in UAE as Israel says he was killed in 'anti-Semitic terror incident'

Read More: Keir Starmer vows to crack down on 'bulging benefits bill' as he promises 'sweeping changes' to welfare system

He later rescheduled the Edinburgh shows, which had been planned for 20 and 21 November, to December due to "unforeseen circumstances".

After Payne's death, Malik said he "never got to thank" him for his support during some of the "most difficult times".

In an Instagram post, he wrote: "I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever."

Malik became famous in 2010 when Simon Cowell partnered him with Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Niall Horan on the talent show The X Factor.

He left the band in 2015 and all of the band members went on to pursue their solo careers.

An investigation has been launched into Payne's death by prosecutors and three people have been charged in relation with the incident.