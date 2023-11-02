Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father 'captured by rebels', Colombian government says

2 November 2023, 22:22

Diaz's father has been abducted as the player urged protesters to march for his release
Diaz's father has been abducted as the player urged protesters to march for his release. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The father of Liverpool footballer Luis Díaz was kidnapped by left-wing rebels, the Colombian government has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Luis Manuel Díaz was seized at gunpoint alongside his wide by the National Liberation Army (ELN) at a petrol station in Barrancas, the national government has said.

Hundreds of army personnel have been deployed to rescue the Liverpool star's father after police originally said a criminal gang was behind the kidnappings.

It comes after the Liverpool star called for a march to free his kidnapped father in Colombia as he broke his silence on the abduction.

The 26-year-old forward shared a post on Instagram calling for the release of Luis Manuel "Mane" Diaz, who is still missing after Diaz's parents were taken by gunmen on Saturday night.

Marulanda, Luis' mum, was rescued in the same town but it is feared Diaz's father has been taken to neighbouring Venezuela.

The Instagram post called for a march on October 31 and urged protesters to bring candles as a "light of hope".

Read more: Police search forest for kidnapped father of Liverpool star Luis Diaz - as they offer £39k reward for information

Diaz has broken his silence over his father's kidnapping
Diaz has broken his silence over his father's kidnapping. Picture: Alamy

Police and the Colombian military have been tasked with finding Mane Diaz, with the country's president Gustavo Petro saying "all the public forces" have been mobilised to track him down.

Helicopters and drones are scouring the country while roadblocks have been set up.

Police were searching the Perija mountain range on the Venezuelan border this week.

Read more: Liverpool star Luis Diaz' mother rescued after parents' kidnap by armed men, with claims father has also been returned

Colombian police director general William Salamanca was seen visiting the operation in order to "recognise our commandos for their bravery and commitment to rescue him safe and sound"

A reward of 200m pesos, or £40,000, for any information leading to Mane Diaz's rescue has been posted by police.

Protesters called for Mane Diaz's safe return
Protesters called for Mane Diaz's safe return. Picture: Alamy

No demands have been made for a ransom.

Colombia's attorney general said he fears the father could have been taken out of the country.

"If he ends up crossing the border and he's in Venezuela, we have to ask President Gustavo Petro... to help us with freeing Luis Diaz's father," Francisco Barbosa said.

Colombia's football federation has also pleaded with the captors to release Diaz's father.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Couple walk past Apple store

Apple suffers full year of declining revenues for first time since 2019

Mike Johnson

US politicians approve £12bn aid for Israel but link it to government cuts

Duane 'Keffe D' Davis

Former gang leader denies playing part in killing of Tupac Shakur in 1996

Las Vegas Strip blocked

Las Vegas hotel workers threaten strike which could impact Formula One weekend

Rishi Sunak and Elon Musk

Artificial friends, deadly robots and no more work: Sunak hails 'landmark' agreement as PM meets with Musk over AI

Palestine protesters have been marching for several weeks

Palestine supporters to take to streets on Armistice Day, but organisers say they will not protest near Cenotaph

Sam Bankman-Fried with security guards

Jury begin deliberating whether FTX founder is guilty of stealing billions

Israel has 'encircled' Gaza City

Israel encircles Gaza City as UN says four school shelters damaged in blasts with 'at least 20 killed'

Eric Trump

Eric Trump tells fraud trial he had no knowledge of father’s financial affairs

Storm Ciaran has caused heavy disruption across the UK.

'Do not travel until Sunday': Travel chaos expected to last all weekend as Storm Ciaran roars in with 104mph winds

William and Kate in Scotland

Princess of Wheels! Kate dazzles kids with cycling skills before caring for 'brave' boy who fell off his bike

Vladimir Putin

US imposes new sanctions on companies believed linked to Russian war effort

Hamas are said to have burned babies alive

'Hamas roasted babies in ovens', says Israel emergency services worker who saw aftermath of massacre

Tyre Nichols

Former policeman changes plea to guilty over killing of Tyre Nichols

The outtake showed Christmas hats in the colours of Palestine's flag.

M&S Christmas ad star Tan France defends 'insensitive' use of 'Palestinian flag' colours after backlash

James Bond hitching a lift on an Edinburgh bus.

I spy... Scotland's MSPs to get espionage training

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alicia Navarro has turned up at a police station after going missing four years ago

Missing teenager Alicia Navarro, 19, reunited with her mother after vanishing in Arizona aged 14
Rishi Sunak

AI should be seen as a 'co-pilot', not a technology that will take everyone's jobs, Rishi Sunak says
Smoke bomb in Albania parliament

Opposition politicians throw firecrackers and chairs in parliament protest

Li Keqiang funeral bus

Hundreds gather to pay tribute as former Chinese premier is laid to rest

A 'kilonova' could have the potential to wipe out humanity.

Will this wipe out humanity? Rare space explosion has potential to destroy life for ‘thousands of years’
Indi Gregory

Family of critically ill baby Indi Gregory lose court fight over taking her to Italy for treatment
Crash in Swiss tunnel

Key Swiss rail tunnel damaged by derailment will not fully reopen for months

A wave hits a beach in Brittany

Record winds in France as Storm Ciaran batters western Europe

Michele Faiers and her partner Michael Whitbread

Man, 74, arrested in England after grandmother Michele Faiers killed in her Italian dream home
The Beatles have released their final song

'Incredible, biblical, celestial, heartbreaking': Fans hail The Beatles final song 'Now and Then' made with help of AI

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The two-day summit on artificial intelligence is being attended by world leaders

King Charles warns AI risks need to be addressed with 'urgency, unity and collective strength' in surprise summit speech
Steve Coogan has said that royal fans are 'flag waving... idiots'

Steve Coogan says most royal fans are 'flag-waving idiots' as he denounces 'problematic' Windsors
The royal pair appeared on the show for a second time this year.

Harry and Meghan mocked as ‘work-shy grifters’ who make $250,000 Instagram posts in Family Guy savage takedown

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry

'A fish rots from the head': James O'Brien caller reacts to claims of misogyny in Downing Street during Covid Inquiry
'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic

'Ludicrous, bogus, nonsense': James O'Brien is astounded by Boris Johnson 'laughing at Italy' during the pandemic
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/11 | Watch again

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named

'Justice should be done' says legal commentator as officer charged with Chris Kaba's murder will be named
Shelagh and caller Sam

Anti-Semitic chants and actions 'delegitimize' pro-Palestinian cause asserts this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien on Dagestan

'It's a hatred as old as religion itself': James O'Brien analyses escalating anti-Semitism after Muslim crowd storms Dagestan airport
Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember 'international obligations'

Eminent Jewish lawyers call on Israel to remember its 'international obligations'

Sajid Javid

'I don't care how terrible those attacks were!': Caller criticises Israelis for 'ethnic cleansing'
Shelagh and Ricardo Dos Santos

'It's sickening': Ricardo Dos Santos speaks to Shelagh Fogarty as two officers sacked over stop and search
The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic, writes David Buick

The timing is insensitive but removing the cap on bankers' bonuses is pragmatic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit