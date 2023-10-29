Liverpool star Luis Diaz' mother rescued after parents' kidnap by armed men, with claims father has also been returned

By Kit Heren

The parents of Liverpool forward Luis Diaz have been kidnapped in Colombia, with reports emerging that his father has been rescued after his mother was brought back earlier.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Diaz's parents were taken by the bandits in the town of Barrancas, in La Guajira, where the 26-year-old footballer grew up, according to some local media outlets.

The kidnappers commandeered the vehicles they were driving and sped away with the parents still inside.

Other reports from Colombia claim that they were forced into a car while watching a football match.

Diaz's mother Cilenis Marulanda has since been rescued, according to the Colombian president.

Reports have emerged that Diaz's father Luis Manuel Diaz has also been brought back, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Luis Diaz training on Wednesday this week. Picture: Getty

Liverpool said in a brief statement on Sunday morning: "Liverpool Football Club can confirm it is aware of an ongoing situation involving the family of Luis Diaz in Colombia".

They added: "It is our fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity. In the meantime, the player's welfare will continue to be our immediate priority."

The Colombian football federation expressed their solidarity with Diaz and his family and called for the authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.

Police and the armed forces are working to rescue Mr Diaz, officials said.

The Colombian attorney general's office said that from the moment they heard of the kidnapping a team of detectives and other specialists are hunting for the parents and the kidnappers.

Diaz himself has not commented.

Luis Diaz playing against Everton last Saturday. Picture: Getty

He joined Liverpool in January last year and has made 58 appearances in all competitions, scoring 14 goals.

Diaz has also turned out 43 times for the Colombian national side, scoring nine goals.

Liverpool, who sit fourth in the Premier League table with a game in hand, are in action at home against Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon.