Trevor Francis dies aged 69 as football world mourns first English £1m player

Trevor Francis has died aged 69. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

England's first £1m footballer, Trevor Francis, has died aged 69 as teammates and friends paid tribute to a player who enjoyed a glittering career.

The former Nottingham Forest forward, who scored the winning goal in the European Cup final for Brian Clough's side in 1979, was one of the most celebrated English footballers on and off the pitch.

He died at his home in Marbella on Monday. It was believed he suffered a heart attack.

A statement from his family said: "This has come as a huge shock to everybody. We are all very upset.

"He was a legendary footballer but he was also an extremely nice person."

His former teammate Viv Anderson said: "Just heard the unbelievable news regarding Trevor Francis, he was such a wonderful person and fabulous teammate he will be sadly missed, my condolences go to his family and friends RIP."

Former sports presenter and friend Gary Newbon said: "This is obviously a terrible shock for Trevor and his family and friends.

"He was revered throughout football and has his place assured in the history of the game.

Francis enjoyed a glittering time at Forest. Picture: Alamy

Francis won the European Cup at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Alamy

"But he was also an incredibly kind and popular man, who will be greatly missed by so, so many people."

Gary Lineker tweeted: "Deeply saddened to hear that Trevor Francis has died. A wonderful footballer and lovely man. Was a pleasure to work alongside him both on the pitch and on the telly. RIP Trevor."

He began his senior playing career at Birmingham City, where he made his debut aged 16 before going on to score 119 goals in 280 appearances.

He caught the eye of Clough and moved to Forest for £1m, the first British player to fetch such a fee - though his new manager tried to reduce the pressure on his new man by claiming the fee was actually £999,999.

Francis scored the winning goal in the European Cup final months after joining Forest in 1979.

The goal was enough for the Midlands side to overcome Sweden's Malmo in Munich. Incredibly, Forest went on to defend their title the following year, but injury ruled him out of that final.

He would soon move to Manchester City, at the cost of £1.2m in 1981, and he earned himself a call up to the England squad for the 1982 World Cup.

Francis scored the winning goal in the 1979 European Cup final. Picture: Alamy

He scored twice in the first group stage, against Czechoslovakia and Kuwait, though they crashed out in the second group stage. In total, he was capped 52 times for the Three Lions, scoring 22 goals.

A move to Sampdoria and Atalanta in Italy followed - Francis had already played abroad in the US during temporary moves to Detroit Express - before returning to the UK with Rangers.

He then took up the role of player-manager at Queens Park Rangers, and later moved to Sheffield Wednesday, where he helped the Owls advance towards a League Cup, though he did not play in the final.

In the dugout at Wednesday, he was said to have turned down the chance to sign Eric Cantona - though he would later insist the South Yorkshire side could never have afforded him and had given him a trial as a favour so he could put him in the "shop window" and secure him a move to England.

He quit playing in 1994, aged 39, and managed at Birmingham City and Crystal Palace after leaving Wednesday. He was sacked at Palace on his birthday in 2003.

He lost his wife, Helen, in 2017.

"When you get in the first team as a footballer you don't think football will ever stop," he told the Mail.

"In the same way, I didn't think Helen and I would ever stop. She was my best friend and I couldn’t have done any of what I did without her.

"We were married 43 years. You know, every day is difficult. I do get quite lonely. But I am trying to adapt. I have to."

He leaves behind two children.