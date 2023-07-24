Breaking News

Former Premier League star Chris Bart-Williams dies aged 49

By Jenny Medlicott

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forrest midfielder Chris Bart-Williams has died aged 49.

Reacting to the news of Bart-Williams’ death, alongside Trevor Francis' death on the same day, Mark Crossley tweeted Monday evening: "Devastating and I’m so upset to hear the news of Trevor Francis passing and my former team mate Chris Bart-Williams, both so young, it is so sad, RIP Trevor and Chris."

Kevin Campbell, former Arsenal and Everton star, also posted: “R.I.P. Chris, love you Bartman! My lil brother we shared such great moments and i truly am devastated at the extremely sad news!”

Ipswich Town said: “The Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former player Chris Bart-Williams. Once a Blue, always a Blue.”

