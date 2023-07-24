Breaking News

Former Premier League star Chris Bart-Williams dies aged 49

24 July 2023, 22:27 | Updated: 24 July 2023, 22:35

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Jenny Medlicott

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forrest midfielder Chris Bart-Williams has died aged 49.

Reacting to the news of Bart-Williams’ death, alongside Trevor Francis' death on the same day, Mark Crossley tweeted Monday evening: "Devastating and I’m so upset to hear the news of Trevor Francis passing and my former team mate Chris Bart-Williams, both so young, it is so sad, RIP Trevor and Chris."

Kevin Campbell, former Arsenal and Everton star, also posted: “R.I.P. Chris, love you Bartman! My lil brother we shared such great moments and i truly am devastated at the extremely sad news!”

Ipswich Town said: “The Club is saddened to learn of the passing of former player Chris Bart-Williams. Once a Blue, always a Blue.”

More updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Prime Minister has casted doubt on one of his net zero goals.

Rishi Sunak wants to avoid 'hassling' families with net zero goals as petrol and diesel car ban thrown in to doubt

Israeli police in Jerusalem use a water cannon to disperse demonstrators blocking a road during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial syste

Protests as Israeli parliament takes first major step in Netanyahu’s overhaul

Julian Sands' cause of death was announced by an officer at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Actor Julian Sands’ cause of death ruled as ‘undetermined’ a month after human remains found in California

Alexander Zverev during an interview at the Hamburg European Open tournament

Zverev denies assault allegations following application from prosecutor’s office

Greta Thunberg is detained by police

Defiant Greta Thunberg removed by police after new roadblock at oil terminal

Imran Khan

Imran Khan granted bail by Supreme Court in case related to lawyer’s murder

George Alagiah has died aged 67

‘Integrity and decency shone through him’: Tributes to George Alagiah, 67, pour in after nine-year bowel cancer battle

The desperate father manages to safely rescue his baby from the car after locking his keys inside

Desperate father smashes car windscreen to rescue baby in 37C heat after 'accidentally locking car keys inside'

From travel insurance to compensation, here's everything you need to know about your travel rights.

Due to travel to Greece and unsure of your rights during the wildfires? Here’s everything you need to know

An active wildfire near Genadi on the island of Rhodes, Greece

New evacuations ordered in Greece as high winds and heat fuel wildfires

A view of the damaged building is seen after a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia

Moscow and Crimea hit by drones as Russian forces bombard Ukraine’s south

Thousands of people on the Greek island have been evacuated.

TUI cancels all flights to Rhodes until Friday as holidaymakers tell of five-mile hike to safety as 44C heat imminent

Director Greta Gerwig poses for the media prior to a news conference for the film Barbie in Seoul, South Korea

Barbie’s Greta Gerwig breaks opening weekend record for female directors

Climate activist Greta Thunberg waits for a hearing in a court in Malmo, Sweden

Thunberg defiant after being fined for disobeying police during climate protest

Greta Thunberg hauled away from oil depot protest by Swedish police hours after she was fined for a previous incident

Defiant Greta Thunberg arrested by Swedish police hours for after she dodged jail for eco protest

Charlotte Owen took her seat in the House of Lords on Monday afternoon

Boris Johnson’s controversial new baroness Charlotte Owen, 30, joins the House of Lords as youngest peer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Exercise, friendships and a good night sleep are among the healthy habits for a long life

Eight healthy habits to help you live up to 24 years longer revealed by scientists

Heated scenes: Thornton Le Dale Parish Council meeting's descent into chaos was streamed on YouTube

'Sandra. You are not chair. Be quiet': Row erupts at parish council over poll about whether it should be dissolved
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, at a session of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem on Monday

Israeli parliament approves key part of contentious legal overhaul

Trevor Francis has died aged 69

Trevor Francis dies aged 69 as football world mourns first English £1m player

Greta Thunberg fined for climate process in Sweden

Greta Thunberg dodges jail despite being found guilty of disobeying cops after blocking an oil depot in Sweden
Wildfires have been raging on Rhodes and Corfu - and holidaymakers affected may face a battle for compensation

Greece holiday chaos as Foreign Office doesn't alter travel advice - as Rhodes wildfire inferno visible from space
The man died in Croydon custody centre

Man, 30, wanted on recall to prison, dies in police custody in south London

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, centre, arrives at court

Greta Thunberg to appear in Swedish court for ‘disobeying police at protest’

Money, weapons and documents seized in a raid

Two held in Serbia for ‘smuggling Cubans to Spain as part of global crime ring’

Police handcuffed the woman before subsequently 'de-arresting' her when it emerged she had a valid ticket

'She didn’t provide her ticket': Police defend handcuffing mother in front of her crying son over bus fare

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Queen Elizabeth's name will be closely protected

Queen Elizabeth's name to be 'closely protected', with committee to decide national monument to late monarch
Andrew met Epstein while he was under house arrest, court documents suggest

Andrew 'met Jeffrey Epstein when he was under house arrest after soliciting minor for sex', court documents suggest

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage
Caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'

'I will vote Tory negatively': Matt Frei caller refuses to vote Labour because of their 'past'
Shelagh Fogarty

'I am never going to vote for her': Caller refuses to support Labour after Deputy Leader's Tory 'scum' comments
Lewis Goodall

'This is a sweet victory for the Labour Party', says Lewis Goodall as Keir Starmer celebrates Selby success
Tom Swarbrick

'It's a case of Ulez you lose', Tom Swarbrick tells Tory chairman as Conservatives retain Uxbridge seat
Andrew Marr brings the conversation back around to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Andrew Marr: It's time to start ‘plunging back into the wartime realities of Ukraine we spend so much time avoiding’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit