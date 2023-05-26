Madeleine McCann detectives hunting a camera which could contain images of her and two other victims

26 May 2023, 10:29 | Updated: 26 May 2023, 10:39

Madeleine McCann detectives reportedly have been hunting for a camera with pictures of victims
Madeleine McCann detectives reportedly have been hunting for a camera with pictures of victims. Picture: Alamy/social

By StephenRigley

Madeleine McCann investigators have been hunting for a camera which could contain images of her and other victims, it has been reported.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Portuguese police spent three days scouring the surrounding area of the Arade dam and reservoir, about 30 miles from Praia da Luz — where Madeleine was last seen in 2007.

The search followed a request from German authorities who were following up a lead that it was the favourite spot of prime suspect Christian Brückner.

Fresh information suggests officers were looking for a camera that may contain key photographic evidence. A criminal informer tipped off German prosecutors that items taken in the 2007 raid at Brückner's home were then thrown into the reservoir.

Two key witnesses Manfred Seyferth and Helge Busching reportedly told German investigators they broke into Bruckner's house while he was in jail.

Seyferth said the pair had found a gun and a video camera at the isolated house in Floral, where Bruckner lived, a few miles from the reservoir.

The pair have claimed that footage on the camera showed Brückner torturing and raping an American woman and a girl aged about 15. Brückner says the men are seeking to set him up because a drug deal went wrong, The Mirror reported.

Bruckener has reportedly denied any involvement in Madeleine's disappearance.

German authorities have not revealed what triggered the latest search operation, but the prosecutor for the city of Braunschweig, Christian Wolters, said they were acting on the basis of "certain tips".

Police searches of a beauty spot in Portugal linked to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann ended with a reported discovery of a ‘relevant clue’ in the case.

The prime suspect in the case, Christian Brückner, described the location as a ‘paradise’ and a witness reported a sighting of him there in the days after Maddie’s disappearance.

Soil and other items are being sent for forensic tests in Germany after a three-day joint operation with Portuguese authorities.

According to the Correio da Manga newspaper, a ‘relevant clue’ was found.

Madeleine McCann who vanished in Portugal in 2007
Madeleine McCann who vanished in Portugal in 2007. Picture: Alamy

Another area of woodland was searched with several further small holes dug by police.

The Portuguese Polícia Judiciária said: “The steps requested by the German authorities have been carried out . . . which resulted in the collection of some material which will be subject to the competent expertise.”

Police said the three-day search had "resulted in the collection of some material", and would "be handed over to the German authorities".

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Police search boats were seen on the reservoir.
Police search boats were seen on the reservoir. Picture: Alamy
A hole dug apparently for soil samples in the area around Barragem do Arade reservoir, in the Algave
A hole dug apparently for soil samples in the area around Barragem do Arade reservoir, in the Algave. Picture: Alamy

Read More: ‘Clue found’ in Madeleine McCann case during three-day search at Algarve reservoir

Read more: 'Credible evidence' that Madeleine McCann prime suspect visited reservoir 'days after she vanished'

German prosecutor Christian Wolters said: "Of course there is a certain expectation, but it is not high."

He added that it was important to show that authorities were investigating the case.

Sniffer dogs were also used during the search.
Sniffer dogs were also used during the search. Picture: Alamy
Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player
Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player. Picture: LBC

Read more: Madeleine McCann cops search wooded area with sniffer dogs as reservoir hunt continues

Read more: Madeleine McCann's pink pyjamas hunted in Portuguese reservior search as police seen taking bags from scene

The search was conducted approximately 30 miles from Praia da Luz, the resort where three-year-old Madeleine went missing in 2007.

"Of course we are still looking for the body," Mr Wolters said. "We're not just looking for that, of course. There are other things too.

"Any discovery of clothing could help the investigation."

Last year German prosecutors named Christian Brueckner as an official suspect in Madeleine's disappearance.

It is claimed the convicted child abuser and drug dealer used to visit the reservoir, and allegedly referred to it as "his paradise".

Brueckner, who dies any involvement in Madeleine's disappearance, is currently in prison in Germany for raping a 72-year-old woman in the same area of the Algarve where Madeleine went missing.

He has not been charged with any crime related the missing British girl.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ken Paxton

20 impeachment counts issued against Texas attorney general Ken Paxton

The farmer was 'ripped apart' by 40 crocodiles after one of them pulled him into their enclosure

Farmer, 72, 'pounced' on by forty crocodiles after falling into their enclosure in Cambodia

Taliban

Taliban restrictions on Afghan women branded ‘crime against humanity’

Joe Biden

Biden releases new strategy to tackle rise in antisemitism

Dame Esther Rantzen and The Queen during a visit to Charlestown School in St Austell last year

TV legend Dame Esther Rantzen reveals lung cancer has reached Stage 4

Rolf Harris (l) and with wife Alwen and daughter Bindi arriving at court for his trial (r)

Rolf Harris' final words revealed as dementia-suffering widow still unaware he has died

A passenger is taken away

South Korean plane lands safely after passenger opens door mid-flight

Olaf Scholz

Security breach probe after man hugs German Chancellor

Cheetahs

Three cheetah cubs die in India amid sweltering heatwave

The Sholgami family

Brit, 85, shot by sniper and wife starved to death after being left behind in Sudan evacuation

Suella Braverman’s flagship asylum bill could see 3,000 people being deported each day

‘3,000 asylum seekers to be deported each month’ under Suella Braverman’s controversial migration bill

A furious Nick Ferrari rebuked the protester

'Oh give me a break!': A furious Nick Ferrari rebukes 'deluded' eco-activist after Chelsea Flower show stunt

Cocaine

Cocaine packets with Nazi flag printed on the outside seized in Peru

The shooting scene

Man suspected of killing four people arrested after stand-off

The boy was hit by the police van on Owen Road, Lancaster

Boy, 11, critical after being hit by police van on emergency call in Lancaster

Material collected in the latest search for Madeleine McCann will be sent for testing in Germany, Portuguese police have said.

‘Clue found’ in Madeleine McCann case during three-day search at Algarve reservoir

Latest News

See more Latest News

Plymouth’s Armada Way where trees were previously culled.

The chainsaws are back: Plymouth Council culls more trees in bid to 'stop people having sex in public'
Police said the three women had been arrested on suspicion of theft

Animal activists spark fury by taking ‘terrified’ lambs away from their mothers on the King's Sandringham estate
An award-winning landscaper involved in a Chelsea Flower Show garden that was targeted by eco-protesters has branded them "morons" who are "working against their own cause".

'Morons working against their own cause': Landscaper behind garden targeted by eco-activists brands protest 'shameful'
Stewart Rhodes, the founder of far-right extremist group the Oath Keepers, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of seditious conspiracy for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Far-right Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes sentenced to 18 years over US Capitol riot

Romeo and Juliet Lawsuit

Lawsuit over teen actors’ nudity in 1968 film Romeo and Juliet to be dismissed

British Airways was forced to cancel dozens of flights in and out of Heathrow Airport on Thursday evening due to "technical issue", grounding thousands of passengers.

British Airways forced to cancel dozens of Heathrow flights after fresh IT issue

Virgin Galactic test flight

Virgin Galactic completes final test flight before taking customers into space

Material collected in the latest search for Madeleine McCann will be sent for testing in Germany, Portuguese police have said.

'Material collected' by Madeleine McCann investigators to be sent for testing as reservoir hunt ends
Rugby coach Kevin Sinfield tells Andrew Marr that carrying childhood pal Rob Burrow across the marathon finish line was “based completely around friendship”.

Kevin Sinfield says carrying Rob Burrow across marathon finish line was based only around 'friendship'
Scotland's First Minister says he was searched and racially profiled when he was younger, after Police Scotland's chief constable admitted that the force is institutionally racist.

First Minister Humza Yousaf says he was 'searched and racially profiled' as Police Scotland admits institutional racism

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The group said they had "rescued" the lambs from the King's estate

Animal activists brazenly take 'the King's sheep' from Charles' Sandringham estate saying they 'rescued' them
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'
Mike Tindall shared his thoughts about the Coronation.

Mike Tindall reveals King’s Coronation was ‘frustrating’ as former rugby star says he ‘couldn’t see’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued
Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course
Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore
Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit