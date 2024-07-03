Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner 'could walk free in months' - after arrest warrant lifted

3 July 2024, 20:07 | Updated: 3 July 2024, 20:20

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner 'could walk free next year'
Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner 'could walk free next year'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case could walk free in months after an order to keep him behind bars was overturned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Madeleine, who was three years old at the time, vanished on May 3, 2007, when her family were holidaying in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

In 2020, German police named Christian Brueckner as a prime suspect in the case - but he has not been charged in relation to the case.

The 47-year-old was served court documents last year, meaning he would have to be detained in custody while he went on trial for unrelated sex crimes.

But on Wednesday, judges lifted the arrest warrant in the current case - in which Brueckner has been accused of three counts of rape and two of sexual abuse of children - as there is "no urgent suspicion".

Read more: German police found ‘murder’ email account linking Christian Brueckner to Madeleine McCann disappearance

Read more: Irish tour rep was ‘raped at knifepoint’ by Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner, court hears

Madeleine was last seen on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007
Madeleine was last seen on a family holiday in Portugal in 2007. Picture: Handout
  • Join LBC for Britain Decides our election night coverage, starting Thursday at 10pm. Our flagship program will be led by Andrew Marr and Shelagh Fogarty, with The News Agents' Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall providing expert analysis as results unfold. This comprehensive seven-hour show will be broadcast live on LBC, Global Player, TikTok, and YouTube, with a simulcast on LBC News. Stay tuned for real-time updates and insightful commentary throughout this pivotal night in British politics.

Brueckner spent several years in Portugal, including in the resort of Praia da Luz during the same period that Madeleine vanished.

He has denied any involvement in her disappearance.

In the current trial, prosecutors had claimed that, at an unspecified time between 2000 and 2006, the suspect allegedly tied up and raped an elderly woman in her vacation apartment in Portugal.

He allegedly beat the victim several times with a whip and recorded it.

During the same time period, he is alleged to have tied a German-speaking girl aged at least 14 to a wooden post in the living room of his residence in Praia da Luz.

He is accused of beating her with a whip and forcing her to perform oral sex.

However, Brueckner's lawyers filed a motion during the trial to quash the arrest warrant because they no longer saw any reason for one after evidence in the alleged crimes had been taken in court.

The court ruled that there was no "strong suspicion" with regard to all charges.

A verdict in the ongoing trial is expected later in the year.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Mark Cavendish took a record-breaking 35th career Tour de France stage win

Mark Cavendish celebrates with family after claiming record 35th stage victory at Tour de France

x

Jay Slater's dad breaks silence with heartbreaking question about whereabouts of missing teenage son

Jay Slater's mother has revealed how she will use the money raised to find her son

Jay Slater's mother reveals how she will use £48,000 crowdfunder to support TikTok sleuths in search for missing son

Police are "making enquiries" after Antonya Cooper said she gave her cancer-stricken son a dose of morphine more than 40 years ago

Police 'making enquiries' after mother admits helping end life of terminally ill son 40 years ago

Exclusive
Labour may have to raise inheritance tax, an adviser to Rachel Reeves has warned

Labour may have to hike inheritance tax or raid pensions in 'unpopular' move, Rachel Reeves' adviser admits

Exclusive
Kitson's Butchers, Northallerton High Street

What's in Rishi Sunak's traditional Election Pie, ahead of his possible last supper as Prime Minister?

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said the 'humanoids' had 'come in peace'.

Bizarre moment police pull over ‘UFO’ for traffic offence in ‘out of this world’ encounter

Andy Murray is teaming up with Emma Raducanu for the mixed doubles

Andy Murray teams up with Emma Raducanu for mixed doubles in final Wimbledon appearance

A man who strangled his wife for having an online affair before has been found guilty of murder

Husband who strangled wife and dumped her in river after TikTok affair found guilty of murder

Airline bosses have warned non-EU travellers could face delays at some EU airports due to new post-Brexit rules.

British holidaymakers face EU travel chaos as dozens of airports 'unprepared' for post-Brexit fingerprint rules

The results will be declared through the night

Election night key timings and hour-by-hour guide: When will we know who has won the General Election?

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin have been disqualified from being charity trustees by the Charity Commission

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore disqualified as charity trustee by Charity Commission

Exclusive
LBC can reveal Tristan Tate, the brother of Andrew Tate, is a key financial supporter of George Galloway

Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan, revealed as key financial supporter of George Galloway

Tourists who urinate in the sea in Marbella are set to face fines

Tourists in Marbella to be fined €750 if they urinate in the sea after strict summer rules approved

To make sure people feel comfortable, Ipsos allows the public to fill in their replica ballot privately as they leave their polling station.

The exit poll: what is it and how does it work?

The flight had to be diverted due to 'contaminated food' on the flight.

Delta Airlines flight forced to make emergency landing at JFK after passengers served ‘contaminated food’

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Conservatives describing a Labour landslide as "likely" is an attempt of "voter suppression", says Sir Keir

Conservative predictions of a Labour 'supermajority' are an attempt at 'voter suppression', Keir Starmer says
A 17-year-old on a school trip died after getting into difficulty off West Wittering beach

Boy, 17, dies during school trip to Sussex beach after ‘getting into difficulty’ in sea

Labour sees inheritance tax as an important way to reduce ‘intergenerational inequality’

Labour should use inheritance tax raid to 'ease intergenerational inequality', says frontbencher Darren Jones
Jay Slater has been missing since June 17

‘Scared’ Jay Slater fled Airbnb after ‘stealing £12k Rolex’, private investigator claims

Conservative cabinet minister Mel Stride has said a Labour landslide victory is “likely”

Labour heading for 'extraordinary' election landslide victory, minister says - as Braverman admits ‘it’s over’
Emily Stokes died after attending the festival.

Teenage girl, 17, dies after being ‘spiked’ at Dreamland festival as family pay tribute to 'kindest person ever'
The law won't apply in the UK

New cars to be fitted with automatic speed limiters across Europe from this week - can they be turned off?
Police at the scene of the accident in Dalston

Man fighting for life after getting trapped under a bus in Hackney

Michael Barrymore has claimed to have “new information” about the death of 31-year-old Stuart Lubbock

Michael Barrymore claims 'new information' about swimming pool death in 2001 could 'bring family peace'
Victims of inmate Linton Weirich (left) have slammed reports he will not face further punishment after he was allegedly filmed having sex with a female guard.

Victims of Wandsworth prison inmate ‘filmed having sex with guard’ slam reports he won't face police investigation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles, Camilla and Andrew

Royal houses you will soon be able to rent including one for £26 a night - but only when Prince Andrew finally leaves
Princess Anne

Princess Anne breaks silence after being 'kicked in the head by a horse' and hospital stay with concussion
Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit