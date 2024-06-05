German police found ‘murder’ email account linking Christian Brueckner to Madeleine McCann disappearance

German police found an email account linking Christian Brueckner to the Madeleine McCann case, a court has heard. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

German police found an email account linking Christian Brueckner, the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, to the British girl’s disappearance, a court has heard.

Prosecutors previously said that they allegedly have proof that Brueckner, 47, kidnapped and killed Maddie in 2007.

However, investigators in Braunschweig have repeatedly refused to reveal the evidence they have against the paedophile.

But on Wednesday a senior detective revealed in court that they had discovered a Hotmail account linking the paedophile to Maddie's disappearance.

Titus Stampa said he did not have clearance to discuss the contents of the emails as it was “related to the killing” of Maddie.

He refused to say whether the emails contained videos or photos and described it as the “murder” account, The Sun reports.

Mr Stampa also said that police found a second account of Brueckner where he had swapped child abuse videos with other paedophiles.

Christian Brueckner is on trial over an unrelated string of rape and sexual assault allegations. Picture: Alamy

All emails sent on the account from the first half of 2007, when Maddie when missing, had been deleted, he added.

Prosecutors received access to the emails after making an application to Microsoft in 2019.

He attempted to delete dozens of emails from the account which he had shared with other paedophiles, which included videos of abuse of young children, Mr Stampa added.

He said: “I can remember that things were ‘massively’ deleted in the inbox.

"There was nothing in there from January 2007.”

The detective also revealed the email he had sent wherein he described a fantasy about raping a mother and her young daughter.

“It was a very detailed story about a five-year-old girl and her mother who are kidnapped and taken away in a van,” he said.

Christian Brueckner is the prime suspect in Maddie's disappearance. Picture: Alamy

“It was about violence and brutality and them being abused sexually - one is raped in front of the other.”

The account was opened by Brueckner in January 2007 - four months before Maddie went missing in Praia da Luz.

Maddie, who was three at the time, went missing from her bed when she was on holiday with her family in Portugal.

Prosecutors spent three years investigating Brueckner before he was named as a suspect in 2020.

He is currently on trial over a series of unrelated rape and sexual assault allegations in Portugal.

Brueckner denies all charges against him. The trial continues.