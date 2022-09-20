Breaking News

Madeleine McCann's parents lose 14-year libel battle against Portuguese former cop

Maddie's parents have lost their libel case. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The parents of Madeleine McCann have lost their libel battle against a former Portuguese police officer who suggested they were responsible for her disappearance.

Kate and Gerry McCann took action against Goncalo Amaral, 62, for statements in his 2008 book - The Truth of the Lie - and they have been locked in a bitter courtroom fight ever since.

Lawyers for the couple had argued that Portuguese authorities had breached their right to a private and family life in the way the courts there dealt with their libel claims against Mr Amaral.

The court found that the couple’s reputation had been damaged by the fact that they were made official suspects in the case for a short time, rather than Mr Amaral’s comments.

The pair initially won the first round and an injunction was granted to prevent further sales of the book.

However, Mr Amaral appealed the decision and after years of litigation won the case in 2017.

In a last ditch appeal, the McCanns took the case to the European Court of Human Rights and have been waiting for a ruling ever since.

Madeleine disappeared while on holiday with her family in Portugal in May 2007.

Her parents now have three months to appeal the decision.

