Major UK Motorway used by 130,000 drivers set to close in both directions

The M4 will be closed in both directions between junction 18 and 19 starting this week. Picture: Getty

A major UK motorway used by over 130,000 drivers per day is set to close in both directions starting this week.

National Highways has warned of substantial disruption over the weekend and urged drivers to consider alternative routes, or plan journeys at different times.

The M4 will be closed in both directions between junction 18 and 19, between 7 PM on October 18 and 6 AM on October 21. A diversion during the closure will follow the M32, A4174, 1420 and A46.

It is the main motorway connecting London to Reading, Bristol and Cardiff, and is used by more than 130,000 drivers each day.

This weekend closure coincides with the two-week long night closure of the M4, which sees it closed between 9 PM to 6 AM from Monday to Thursday, and 10 PM to 6 AM on Friday.

The closure will allow works to start on the A432 Badminton Road Bridge, which is set to be demolished and replaced by spring 2026 after an investigation found severe damage to the structure.

A trench will be dug under the motorway this weekend to divert utilities from the bridge and clear it before it is demolished.

National Highways route manager Sean Walsh said, “This is one of the busiest sections of motorway in the South West which is why we are giving drivers as much notice as possible so they’re able to plan their journeys well in advance.

“We carefully plan our schemes to limit any inconvenience, but sometimes it's not possible to carry out the work that's needed without a closure.

“Our message for anyone who plans to travel on the M4 around Bristol is to avoid the area if you can – if that's not possible, allow yourself plenty of extra time to complete your journey via our signed diversion routes and expect delays.”

At the same time, the M5 will remain closed for at least another 5 months after works started on it last month.

The M5 is a vital motorway, connecting the Midlands to the South West and intersecting with the M4 and other major motorways. It is used by around 75,000 drivers per day.

It is currently undergoing essential repairs to the concrete layer on which the carriageway is built, which means its surface layers will be stripped and then resurfaced.