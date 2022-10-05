Man accused of trying to harm late Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day in court today

5 October 2022, 09:16

Windsor Castle
Windsor Castle. Picture: Dylan Garcia ARPS / Alamy Stock Photo

By Fran Way

A man accused of trying to harm or scare the late Queen after he was caught with a crossbow at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day will enter pleas in court today.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, will appear at the Old Bailey this morning to face three charges, including one offence under the Treason Act.

The charge which comes under Section Two of the act, states: “that on December 25, 2021 at Windsor Castle, near to the person of the Queen, you did wilfully produce or have a loaded crossbow with intent to use the same to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, or to alarm her majesty.”

READ MORE:Kwasi Kwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for disastrous mini-budget

READ MORE: Rebekah Vardy to pay Coleen Rooney £1.5 million for legal costs following Wagatha Christie court battle

Chail, from Southampton, is also accused of threatening to kill the Queen and having an offensive weapon in a public place.

The former supermarket worker allegedly wore a mask and a hood and was carrying a crossbow loaded with a bolt with the safety catch off and ready to fire.

It is claimed he told a protection officer: “I am here to kill the Queen,” before he was detained.

He will appear before senior Judge Mr Justice Sweeny from 9.30am at the central criminal court in London.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Parliament building in London

Civil servant accused Boris Johnson's minister of sexual harassment

Magnus Carlsen (l) and Hans Mok Niemann (r)

Chess grandmaster accused of using anal beads to beat world champion 'likely cheated' more than 100 times

Government ministers are likely to bring forward the decision on raising the pension age to before the end of this year to help reassure financial markets.

Ministers 'planning to raise the pension age to 68 by the mid-2030s' in blow to millions

Illustrations Burglary

Police promise to attend 'every home burglary' in England and Wales

The foreign secretary downplayed Tory infighting

'We aren't robots - we don't stifle debate in the Tory party': James Cleverly downplays Conservative infighting

Pitt and Jolie are at the centre of a dispute

Brad Pitt 'choked his own child and hit another in the face during fight with Angelina Jolie'

The PM is looking into more curbs on strikes

Govt plans more curbs on strikes by requiring minimum service from teachers, doctors and firefighters

Rolf Harris

Rolf Harris 'gravely ill' and receives '24-hour care as he battles neck cancer'

Ms Truss is facing unrest in her party

Truss to insist 'disruption is the price of success' as she fights to bring warring Cabinet into line

Elon Musk's confirmed he's changed his mind and will now go ahead with his planned purchase of Twitter.

Elon Musk agrees $44 billion takeover deal of Twitter despite previous u-turn

David Davis speaks to Andrew Marr.

Tory turmoil has come as a result of 'bad politics' and Liz Truss' 'inexperience', says David Davis

Exclusive
Nadine Dorries said the reason the Tories are currently set to lose the next election was because they ousted Boris Johnson

Tories currently set to 'absolutely lose' a general election 'because of what we did to Boris Johnson', says Dorries

Iain Duncan-Smith told Andrew Marr the government is 'wobbling towards the danger zone'

Govt is 'wobbling into danger zone' and faces losing next election without 'clear message', says Iain Duncan-Smith

The Prince Of Wales Attends the United For Wildlife Summit

The Prince of Wales speaks of ‘much-missed grandmother’ in first speech since getting his new title

Rail passengers will face travel disruption on Wednesday as another round of train strikes cripples networks

Rail passengers face travel chaos on Wednesday as more strikes cripple networks

Man admits killing of mother and three children - but denies murder

Man admits killing mother and three children – but denies murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescued parrot and handler

Rescuers flock together to save 275 parrots stranded by hurricane

Activist in a mask

Iran summons UK envoy again over anti-crackdown complaints

Ethiopian military on parade

Ethiopia’s Tigray leader invited to peace talks in South Africa

Charles Fuller

A Soldier’s Play writer Charles Fuller dies aged 83

Someone searching for a missing relative

Another activist searching for disappeared child killed in Mexico

Vladimir Putin

Putin signs laws completing Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions

An image of a suspect

California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say

Alfred Nobel

Nobel panel to announce winner of chemistry prize

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, center, arrives at the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, Oct 4, 2022

Alleged victim of rape in Australian Parliament House testifies in court

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea missile fails during live-fire drill with US after North Korea test

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Trouble is spreading to Liz Truss' Cabinet, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation
What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Andrew Marr asks what's the point in the new government

Andrew Marr: 'What's the point of this new government at all?'

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'
Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London