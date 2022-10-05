Man accused of trying to harm late Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day in court today

Windsor Castle. Picture: Dylan Garcia ARPS / Alamy Stock Photo

By Fran Way

A man accused of trying to harm or scare the late Queen after he was caught with a crossbow at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day will enter pleas in court today.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 20, will appear at the Old Bailey this morning to face three charges, including one offence under the Treason Act.

The charge which comes under Section Two of the act, states: “that on December 25, 2021 at Windsor Castle, near to the person of the Queen, you did wilfully produce or have a loaded crossbow with intent to use the same to injure the person of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, or to alarm her majesty.”

Chail, from Southampton, is also accused of threatening to kill the Queen and having an offensive weapon in a public place.

The former supermarket worker allegedly wore a mask and a hood and was carrying a crossbow loaded with a bolt with the safety catch off and ready to fire.

It is claimed he told a protection officer: “I am here to kill the Queen,” before he was detained.

He will appear before senior Judge Mr Justice Sweeny from 9.30am at the central criminal court in London.