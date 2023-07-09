Man arrested for attempted murder after two stabbed around Surbiton hotel as witness claim bandaged man 'led away'

The Crowne Plaza Hotel on Portsmouth Road, Surbiton, was the site of the double stabbing which has seen a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Picture: Alamy/Google

By Chay Quinn

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a double stabbing around a Surbiton hotel.

Witness Mark Knight, 41 - who lives in Long Ditton, Surbiton, said he saw a man being led away from the Crowne Plaza hotel in Portsmouth Road in handcuffs.

"I saw someone in handcuffs coming out," he told the PA news agency near the scene.

"There was another guy that came out with a bandage around his head and his bicep. They put him in an ambulance."

He added that the man he saw in handcuffs was wearing a shirt and a blazer.

Forensic police officers were spotted at the scene of the reported stabbing in Long Ditton. Picture: Alamy

There was a large police presence on the scene with both victims rushed to hospital. Picture: Alamy

One person is believed to have been assaulted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Portsmouth Road, while the other man was attacked at the BMW garage next door, Surrey Police said.

Both victims were rushed to hospital after being stabbed on Sunday at around 1.45pm.

A police spokesman said: "While we appreciate that this may be extremely concerning, we would like to reassure you that we believe this was an isolated incident.

"An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the incident and remains ongoing.

"The man who was arrested is currently in custody."