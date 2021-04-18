Man arrested after police officer injured in hit-and-run

18 April 2021, 14:06

A man has been arrested after a Metropolitan Police officer was injured in a hit-and-run
A man has been arrested after a Metropolitan Police officer was injured in a hit-and-run. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A man has been arrested after a Metropolitan Police officer was injured in a hit-and-run incident in north-west London.

The officer suffered lower body injuries after being struck while standing outside a stationary police vehicle which was damaged in the incident.

The Met said a 21-year-old man was arrested at an address in the Archway area on Saturday.

He remains in custody.

Police were called just before 3pm on Thursday April 15 to reports of a vehicle in collision with a police officer at Dartmouth Park Hill near the junction with Tufnell Park Road.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The injured officer was taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service (LAS) but his injuries were not life-threatening.

He has since been discharged from hospital, a Met spokesperson said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Top officials attended a memorial service in Berlin, Germany

Germany holds memorial event to remember coronavirus victims

Pope Francis said he is happy to be back greeting the faithful in St Peter’s Square (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope Francis back to in-person Sunday blessing

Alexander Petrov, 41, and Ruslan Boshirov, 43 are being hunted by Czech police

Czech police hunt two men wanted over Salisbury Novichok poisonings
Virus Outbreak Germany

Germany remembers nearly 80,000 dead in Covid-19 pandemic

Yoshihide Sugar wears a mask

Japan asks Pfizer for extra supplies of coronavirus vaccine

John Kerry gestures by holding up three fingers on his right hand

US and China reach agreement ahead of climate summit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

George Eustice grilled over involvement in policies that benefit his family farm

George Eustice grilled over involvement in policies that benefit his family farm
Prince Philip's funeral: 'In her hour of need, The Queen was isolated'

Prince Philip's funeral: 'In her hour of need, The Queen was isolated'
Boris Johnson 'has got to' ban travel from India following variant spread, caller insists

Boris Johnson 'has got to' ban travel from India following variant spread, caller insists
WHO adviser: UK must put India on travel red list amid variant concerns

WHO adviser: UK must put India on travel red list amid variant concerns
Vaccine passport outrage 'an overreaction,' claims medical expert

Outrage over vaccine passports 'an overreaction,' claims medical expert
Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan

Tom Swarbrick hears from caller who lost 18-year-old family member in Afghanistan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London