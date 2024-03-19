Man, 39, who sent explicit picture to teenage girl is jailed over first cyber-flashing offence in England

19 March 2024, 13:42

Nicholas Hawkes, 39, sent non-consensual images of his genitals to two victims - a 15-year-old girl and a woman - over WhatsApp and iMessage
Nicholas Hawkes, 39, sent non-consensual images of his genitals to two victims - a 15-year-old girl and a woman - over WhatsApp and iMessage. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

A man who sent indecent unsolicited images to a teenage girl has become the first to be jailed for cyber-flashing crimes under new laws.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicholas Hawkes, 39, sent non-consensual images of his genitals to two victims - a 15-year-old girl and a woman - over WhatsApp and iMessage.

The convicted sex-offender was subsequently arrested by Essex Police, where he was charged, and later pleaded guilty to two counts of sending a photograph or film of genitals to cause alarm, distress or humiliation.

Hawkes has now today been jailed at Basildon Crown court for 66 weeks.

Hawke’s conviction is the first in the UK for this offence, which was introduced under new laws in 2023 through the Online Safety Act.

Basildon combined County and Crown Court
Basildon combined County and Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Read More: PE teacher, 32, jailed for having ‘intense and passionate’ affair with female pupil, 16, banned from teaching for life

Read More: Teacher who sent lingerie pics to pupil and phoned him while drink-driving banned from classrooms

The investigation into Hawkes was launched on Friday, February 9 after Essex Police received a report that a woman and a teenage girl had been sent explicit images over WhatsApp.

Hawkes was arrested and quickly charged with two counts of sending a photograph or film of genitals to cause alarm or distress.

As part of the sentence, he was convicted of breaching a suspended sentence order.

The convicted sex-offender must now comply with a 10-year restraining order and will be subject to a 15-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Cyber flashing became a criminal offence in 2023 following the passage of the Online Safety Act. It has been a crime in the UK since 2010, however.

The law covers sending unsolicited sexual images to people via social media, text messages, dating apps, or any data-sharing services - including Bluetooth and AirDrop.

As with all sexual offences, victims are entitled to life-long anonymity.

Read More: Paedophile teacher Kandice Barber who had sex with pupil in field freed from jail halfway through sentence

Read More: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay surprise visit to family of teacher killed in Texas school shooting

Commenting on the conviction, Detective Chief Inspector James Gray said: “This result proves that we are able to thoroughly investigate all sexual offences, including those which have only recently been criminalised.

“Hawkes has proven himself to be a dangerous individual and our Crime and Public Protection Team have put hours of work into ensuring he is taken off the streets.

“Perpetrators may think that by offending online, they are less likely to be caught, however that is not the case. ‘Cyber-flashing’ has a detrimental impact on victims, and we will continue to investigate all reports of this offence.

“My main message here is to the perpetrators, people who think it’s acceptable to send these unsolicited photos without permission. It’s not and I ask those who think it is acceptable to reflect on their behaviour.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Netherlands Tulip Robot

AI robot helps Dutch tulip growers to fight disease

UN Climate Report

UN weather agency issues ‘red alert’ about climate change

Global's new podcast, 53 minutes

New podcast on ‘football's greatest mystery’ hosted by Dara Ó Briain and Josh Widdicombe comes to Global Player

Raphaël Pryor

Eton College pupil, 17, ‘dies after collapsing on pitch during field game just yards away from his father’

Belgium Fashion Dries Van Noten

Dries Van Noten to step down from role at fashion brand

The dog attacked people on Home Road in Battersea

Armed police shoot dead XL bully after it mauled four people in rampage in London street

Russia Gold Mine Collapse

At least 13 Russian workers trapped in collapsed gold mine

Russia Ukraine

Russia ‘to evacuate 9,000 children’ from Ukrainian border due to shelling

St John the Baptist in Witheridge

Church bell that rang for 150 years silenced after a single noise complaint

According to thw website, the school claims to have educated boys for over 500 years

Teacher who sent lingerie pics to pupil and phoned him while drink-driving banned from classrooms

Prince William was cheered by crowds in Sheffield

Prince William cheered by crowds as he's seen for first time after trip to the farm shop with Princess of Wales

Brits are set to face some warmer temperatures

Exact date 30C Spanish heatwave due to ‘wash over Britain’ bringing halt to chilly UK weather

Germany Russia Ukraine War Military Aid

US ‘will not let Ukraine fail’, says defence secretary

Hong Kong National Security Law

Hong Kong government gets more powers to quash dissent after security law passed

Richard Spencer endured a years-long campaign of abuse at the hands of his wife Sheree

Inside wife's 20-year reign of terror on husband as she beat, bit and verbally abused him during drunken rampages

High-level royal aides are planning Kate's return to royal duties after she was spotted at Windsor Farm Shop

Operation Comeback Kate: Inside secret back-to-work plan for Princess's return to public life

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Evergrande

Chinese property giant Evergrande fined for falsifying revenue

Philippines US Blinken

US has ‘ironclad commitment’ to defend Philippines, says Blinken

Police are hoping to find Ruby (left) and Lacey (right)

Police issue urgent appeal for missing 13-year-old girls thought to be in London

The boyfriend of tennis ace Aryna Sabalenka has died aged 42

Former NHL player boyfriend of tennis star and Australian Open champ Aryna Sabalenka dies suddenly aged 42
Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson?

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the man expected to become James Bond and what films has he been in?
Australia Cyber Safety

Google, Meta and others face questions in Australia over cyber extremism threats

Police were called to Harrow Road, Wollaton, Nottingham, on the evening on 14 March

Man, 27, charged with attempted murder after man and woman stabbed at home in Nottingham

People-Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez divorce after nearly three years

Kate and William were pictured visiting a farm shop in Windsor together

'Remarkable' Princess of Wales deserves privacy as she recovers, minister says as video emerges of farm shop trip
Japan Economy

Japanese central bank raises interest rate for first time in 17 years

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen alongside her grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Revealed: Princess of Wales' photo of Queen Elizabeth II, grandchildren and great-grandchildren was also edited
Harry and Meghan have been demoted on the site

Harry and Meghan's profiles 'downgraded' on Buckingham Palace website alongside Prince Andrew
Kate and William were pictured visiting the farm

Smiling Kate spotted on shopping trip with William as she continues recovery from surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit