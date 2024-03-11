Paedophile teacher Kandice Barber who had sex with pupil in field freed from jail halfway through sentence

11 March 2024, 10:11 | Updated: 11 March 2024, 10:13

Kandice Barber has been released halfway through her sentence
Kandice Barber has been released halfway through her sentence. Picture: Social media/police

By StephenRigley

A paedophile teacher jailed for seducing a teenage pupil into having sex in a field has been released from prison

Kandice Barber, 37, has been freed after serving half her sentence and bending jail rules to have a fling with a female inmate.

She now plans to start “rebuilding her life” and it is is understood she may rekindle her relationship with her inmate lover.

During her trial, the judge blasted the mum of three as "beyond despicable" for sending the boy topless photos and explicit messages while teaching him at Princes Risborough School in Buckinghamshire.

Kandice Barber
Kandice Barber. Picture: social media

Her behaviour only came to light when a topless picture she had sent her victim was seen by so many people it ended up on the head’s desk.

During her time in prison Barber, from Wendover, Buckinghamshire, struck up a relationship with convicted fraudster Jay Delaney, who was convicted of fraud.

Last year, the pair met up when they were both on temporary prison release, used to reintegrate those about to be released back into society. The temporary freedom was cancelled when their relationship was discovered.

A source told MailOnline: “She can consider herself very fortunate to be released at the halfway point of her sentence after such a serious infringement of prison rules. Although she is now out of jail she will be carefully monitored as a sex offender and will have to register her details and movements with the police.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Sex offenders face some of the strictest licence conditions and can be put back behind bars if they break the rules at any point in their sentence.”

Kandice Barber has struck up a relationship with fraudster Jay Delaney inside an open women's prison.
Kandice Barber has struck up a relationship with fraudster Jay Delaney inside an open women's prison. Picture: social media

In January, the Teaching Regulation Agency handed out a lifelong ban as they ruled her preying on a young boy had demonstrated a “callous and selfish disregard for her pupil’s well-being” and “the public would rightly be appalled by her behaviour”.

Earlier this month Barber’s ex-husband Danny Barber said: “Her disqualification from teaching is exactly what any parent would expect to happen, no other outcome would have been tolerated.

"If she had continued her path in teaching as she started it I'm sure she would have gone on to have a very good career, but she did something unthinkable that devastated so many lives.

“Now you can only say she is no loss to the profession after what she did to that young boy, his family and the repercussions it has brought on her own family.”

