Paedophile teacher Kandice Barber’s sulky note revealed after classroom ban for having sex with pupil, 15, in field

The convicted paedophile wrote a bizarre note to the Teaching Regulation Agency. Picture: Social media

By Jenny Medlicott

A sulky note paedophile teaching assistant Kandice Barber wrote to a teaching regulation panel has been revealed.

Barber, 37, was jailed for six years and two months in 2021 after being convicted of grooming a 15-year-old boy and having sex with him in a field.

She was found guilty of two sex offence charges, including sending a topless photo to the underage boy on Snapchat and engaging a child in sexual activity.

The married mum-of-three started messaging the boy in 2018 after getting his number at a Princes Risborough School awards do.

Barber ultimately drove him to a field and had sex with him then continued to bombard him with lewd messages

In a plea note to the Teaching Regulation Agency, Barber insisted “I have never been a teacher” as she complained about her misconduct hearing.

The note read: “I am not and never have been a teacher so this is a waste of time!

"Unfortunately due to the conviction and sentence I will be on the sex offenders reg indefinately [sic] therefore will never be able to work in education and nor would I want to! So what is the point?"

And in another note, she wrote: “Despite the convictions I have always proclaimed my innocentse [sic].”

It comes after the teaching watchdog revealed a text Barber had sent to the boy, which said: “You cannot make me blush while I am teaching now, poker face lol.”

Kandice Barber was jailed for six years and two months in 2021. Picture: Social media

The panel noted her "grooming and sexual exploitation" of him was later "followed by threats and manipulation, demonstrating a callous and selfish disregard for her pupil's wellbeing".

The supply teacher from Wendover, Buckinghamshire, spotted her victim at a school sports day and added him on Snapchat to send flirty texts.

In August last year, it was revealed Barber struck up a relationship with convicted fraudster Jay Delaney, 34, after the pair met inside an open women's prison.

The couple met inside an open women's prison while Barber worked on day release at a Hounslow construction site security guard.

She used the freedom to hold secret rendezvous with Delaney - who was jailed for five years after stealing £388,000 from her friend.

Both Barber and her girlfriend had their freedom revoked after details of their relationship emerged.