Miracle of Elsa: Baby 'less than an hour old' found dumped in a bag in freezing temperatures on London street

Police said the baby was less than an hour old when she was found. Picture: LBC

By Will Taylor

A baby who was found in a shopping bag on an east London street as temperatures plummeted to minus 4 overnight was less than an hour old, police have confirmed.

A dog walker found the baby wrapped in a blanket at the junction of Greenway and High Street South, Newham, shortly after 9pm on Thursday and called police.

She was found reasonably quick, the Met said, as she was heard crying.

The dog walker kept the baby warm until paramedics arrived to check her and take her to hospital.

The little girl, who has been named Elsa temporarily, is black or mixed race. She has no injuries and is "safe and well" in hospital, police said.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick said: "We believe Elsa to have been less than an hour old when she was found. We do not yet know how long she had been there."

He told reporters the name "could have" been inspired by the hit animated film Frozen.

Officers are now trying to find her mother who is expected to be in need of immediate medical attention after giving birth, and she has been told to call 999 regardless of her circumstances.

"We just want to make sure mum's ok and there's lots of support waiting for her when she comes forward," Ch Sup Crick said.

"We don't know where mum is, she just need to make sure mum's ok following birth."

He said earlier: "Last night we were called by a member of the public out walking their dog, who had discovered a newborn baby in a shopping bag at the junction of Greenway and High Street South, E6.

"Thinking fast, that person kept the baby girl warm until London Ambulance Service paramedics arrived and checked her over before taking her to hospital. I am delighted to report that she wasn’t injured in any way and is safe and well in the care of hospital staff.

"I am grateful to the members of the public who stayed at the scene to speak with officers and medics – your actions contributed to saving the baby’s life.

"Our thoughts now turn to the baby mother; we are extremely concerned for her welfare as she will have been through a traumatic ordeal and will be in need of immediate medical attention following the birth.

"Trained medics and specialist officers are ready to support her and we urge her to get in touch by phone or walk in to the nearest hospital or police station.

"If you are the baby’s mother please know that your daughter is well, no matter what your circumstances please do seek help by dialling 999.”

Anyone who believes they may know who the child's mother is can call 999 ref CAD 6876/18 Jan.