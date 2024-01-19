Ulez camera attack led to girl, six, being injured in car crash, police say

The Ulez camera attack took place in southeast London. Picture: Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

A six-year-old girl was injured in a car crash after a Ulez camera, positioned on top of a set of traffic lights, was pulled to the ground in southeast London.

The Metropolitan Police has warned those behind the attack to "stop immediately", which comes after a separate Ulez camera was blown up by an explosive device last year.

In this instance, the Ulez camera was pulled down at the junction of Old Priory Avenue and Court Road in Orpington, at around 6.30am on Thursday.

It came just hours after five different sets of traffic lights were cut down near a similar location.

Chief Inspector Prita Shoma said: “Two police units, who should have been available to answer 999 calls, were instead required to spend the morning managing traffic.

“The people who are carrying out this criminal damage are putting the public at risk. This morning, there has been a collision between two cars on Court Road, at the location of one of the damaged traffic lights, in which a child was injured.

“I would urge the people carrying out these crimes to stop immediately.”

“Police were called shortly before 8.30am on Thursday, Jan 18. Two vehicles were involved in a collision. An adult and a six-year-old girl were taken to hospital to be treated for head injuries,” a spokesperson for the Met said.

Ulez cameras are being attacked across London. Picture: Getty

“Their condition has been assessed as non life-threatening.”

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has hit out at the 'blade runners' who have been attacking Ulez cameras, describing the explosion which destroyed a Ulez camera in London as "grotesquely irresponsible".