Four people 'known to each other' found dead after forced entry into house on Norfolk estate

Allan Bedford Crescent in Norfolk. Picture: Google Maps

By Kieran Kelly

Norfolk Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of four people were found at a property near Norwich.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police rushed to an address in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, at around 7am this morning after a call from a member of the public.

Officers forced themselves into the property where they found four bodies of people who are believed to be known to one another.

Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of four people were found at a house in Costessey, near Norwich, this morning (Friday 19 January 2024).https://t.co/HHJmSjqJyd pic.twitter.com/H7iARsHnnt — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 19, 2024

One resident, a man in his 40s, told the Norwich Evening News: "We only live four doors away, we didn't know the family but our thoughts are with those who know and love them because this is just horrendous.

"You don't know how to react to such news."

Read More: Burglars broke into home of tragic Bronson Battersby hours after bodies were discovered, landlady reveals

Read More: Landlady describes 'horrible' moment she found Bronson Battersby lying dead next to father's body

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages and this is clearly a very distressing and tragic incident.

“While we’re following a number of lines of enquiry, at this time we believe this is an isolated incident.

“I understand that news of this incident will be shocking to the local community and as soon as we can we will release more information.”

Another neighbour told the BBC he was "absolutely shocked" at the incident.

"It's a quiet estate, things don't happen around here like this," he said.

There is a large police presence at the scene, with a forensics tent set up outside the property on the estate.

The investigation is being led by the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigations Team, who have said it is still in its "early stages".