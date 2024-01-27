Ex-husband of paedophile teacher Kandice Barber cuts all ties with her family as he says he’s ‘started new life’

Kandice Barber's ex-husband has said he's cut all ties with her family. Picture: Social Media/Police

By Jenny Medlicott

The ex-husband of a paedophile teaching assistant banned from the classroom for life has said he has 'no interest' in anything to do with her.

Danny Barber, 41, says he has cut all ties with his ex-wife’s family, including the children he helped raise, as he embraces a fresh start.

Ex-husband Mr Barber, who now has a new relationship and is celebrating the recent birth of a son, previously said teaching assistant Barber is “no loss to the profession” as she was handed a lifetime classroom ban.

Barber, 37, was jailed for six years and two months in 2021 after being convicted of grooming a 15-year-old boy and having sex with him in a field.

She was found guilty of two sex offence charges, including sending a topless photo to the underage boy on Snapchat and engaging a child in sexual activity.

Now her ex-husband has said ‘she should never be allowed to step foot in a classroom again’ as he embraces his new life.

He told The Sun: “I have no personal interest in anything to do with Kandice and the circus, it was the likely decision after her convictions.

"My understanding of why it has taken so long for this decision to be made is purely the fact she hasn't been a risk to the classroom for the past three years - as she has been in prison.

"My guess is this has only just gone to the education board now because she is due to be fully released in the next six to eight weeks.

Kandice Barber was banned from the classroom for life. Picture: Police

"She should never be allowed to step foot in a classroom again.

"I believe the education board made the right decision, I have no feelings regarding Kandice and what happens with her."

The married mum-of-three started messaging the pupil in 2018 after getting his number at a Princes Risborough School awards do.

Barber ultimately drove him to a field and had sex with him then continued to bombard him with lewd messages.

Despite the horrors of the case, Mr Barber said he doesn’t have any concerns about sending his own kids to school after welcoming a son with his new partner.

"As a parent you can’t live in fear and think all adults working in a school environment will hurt a child,” he said.

The paedophile teaching assistant was disqualified from ever teaching again, as the Teaching Regulation Agency accused her of having a ‘callous and selfish disregard for her pupils' wellbeing'.

In a plea note to the Teaching Regulation Agency, Barber insisted “I have never been a teacher” as she complained about her misconduct hearing.

The note read: “I am not and never have been a teacher so this is a waste of time!

"Unfortunately due to the conviction and sentence I will be on the sex offenders reg indefinately [sic] therefore will never be able to work in education and nor would I want to! So what is the point?"

She was jailed in 2021. Picture: Alamy

And in another note, she wrote: “Despite the convictions I have always proclaimed my innocentse [sic].”

Mr Barber said her insistence she remains innocent doesn’t surprise him, as she has always maintained she was "wrongly convicted".

He also said he no longer has a relationship with Kandice’s children and has “started a new life” following their divorce.

“Kandice's children have the right to move on too, and get on with their lives as best as they can,” he said.

The teaching watchdog previously revealed a text Barber had sent to the boy, which said: “You cannot make me blush while I am teaching now, poker face lol.”

The supply teacher from Wendover, Buckinghamshire, spotted her victim at a school sports day and added him on Snapchat to send flirty texts.

In August last year, it was revealed Barber struck up a relationship with convicted fraudster Jay Delaney, 34, after the pair met inside an open women's prison while on day release.

But both Barber and her girlfriend had their freedom revoked after details of their relationship emerged.