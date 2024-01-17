‘She’s no loss to teaching’: Ex-husband of paedophile teacher Kandice Barber hails her lifetime classroom ban

17 January 2024, 12:51 | Updated: 17 January 2024, 13:32

Paedophile teacher Kandice Barber's ex-husband backs the decision to ban her from the classroom for life
Paedophile teacher Kandice Barber's ex-husband backs the decision to ban her from the classroom for life. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

The ex-husband of a paedophile teaching assistant banned from the classroom for life for having sex with a teenage pupil today blasted: "She is no loss to the profession."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barber's ex husband Danny Barber, 41, said it had been her dream to succeed in teaching but "she has no place around anyone's children."

Mr Barber, who now has a new relationship and is celebrating the recent birth of a son, revealed Barber is due for release at the end of February and is still planning a future with the female partner she met in jail.

Kandice Barber has been banned from teaching for life
Kandice Barber has been banned from teaching for life. Picture: social media

He told Mailonline: "Her disqualification from teaching is exactly what any parent would expect to happen, no other outcome would have been tolerated.

"If she had continued her path in teaching as she started it I'm sure she would have gone on to have a very good career, but she did something unthinkable that devastated so many lives.

"Now you can only say that she is no loss to the profession after what she did to that young boy, his family and the repercussions it has brought on her own family.

"I still find it quite amazing that she became involved with a young pupil, over three years down the line it is still astonishing."

Teacher Kandice Barber, 35, leaving Aylesbury Crown Court, Buckinghamshire, after being found guilty of two sex offence charges related to sending topless Snapchat pictures to a 15-year-old student.
Teacher Kandice Barber, 35, leaving Aylesbury Crown Court, Buckinghamshire, after being found guilty of two sex offence charges related to sending topless Snapchat pictures to a 15-year-old student. Picture: Alamy

Barber was jailed for six years and two months in 2021 after being convicted of grooming the 15-year-old and having sex with him in a field.

The teaching watchdog has now revealed that a text from Barber to the boy said: "You cannot make me blush while I am teaching now, poker face lol.

The panel noted her "grooming and sexual exploitation" of him was later "followed by threats and manipulation, demonstrating a callous and selfish disregard for her pupil's wellbeing".

The judge at her trial had called Barber "beyond despicable" for seducing the boy with topless photos and explicit messages while teaching him at Princes Risborough School, Buckinghamshire.

The supply teacher from Wendover, Buckinghamshire, spotted her victim at a school sports day and added him on Snapchat to send flirty texts.

Barber with her girlfriend Jay Delayney
Barber with her girlfriend Jay Delayney. Picture: social media

In August last year it was revealed Barber struck up a relationship with convicted fraudster Jay Delaney, 34, after the pair met inside an open women's prison.

The couple met inside an open women's prison while Barber worked on day release as a Hounslow construction site security guard.

She used the freedom to hold secret rendezvous with Delaney - who was jailed for five years after staling £388,000 from her friend.

Both Barber and her girlfriend had their freedom revoked after details of their relationship emerged.

Mr Barber now lives with his partner, Charlotte, and the pair welcomed a baby boy into the world just before Christmas.

He said: "Life is very good and Charlotte and I and our son are in a really good place. I'm more than happy to put Kandice and everything she put me through firmly in the past."

Sanchez Vicario and her husband

Spanish tennis great avoids prison after being found guilty of fraud

Bronson Battersby

Police force refers itself to watchdog after boy, two, starves to death following father's heart attack

The officers pretended to be vulnerable luxury watch owners

Revealed: How undercover cop ‘laughed’ as officers swarmed on crooks during luxury watch robbery sting

Pastor in court

Kenya doomsday cult leader and 30 others face charges of murdering 191 children

Thailand blast scene

Multiple deaths after Thai fireworks factory explodes

More migrants have been seen arriving in Dover

More migrants arrive in Dover as Rishi Sunak battles to keep 'stop the boats' pledge ahead of Rwanda crunch vote

Bronson Battersby was left to starve to death alone after his father suffered a fatal heart attack over Christmas

Bronson Battersby’s heartbreaking final days before tragic death and how ‘chances were missed to save him’

Stephen Bear following his release from prison (r) and outside Chelmsford Crown Court (l)

Stephen Bear unrecognisable as he leaves prison after serving 11 months for sharing sex tape

Antony Blinken

Blinken calls pathway to Palestinian state ‘necessity for Israeli security’

Rafah

Qatar and France send medicine for hostages in Gaza as war rages on

Rubble

Russian missiles strike Ukrainian apartment buildings

Sniffer dog

Belgian customs seize record amount of cocaine as EU faces drug violence rise

My night undercover with the Met's thief hunters, pursuing e-bikes as six phones are stolen, writes Fraser Knight

My night undercover with the Met’s thief hunters, pursuing e-bikes as six phones are stolen, writes Fraser Knight

The future monarch's priority is training George to be a good king

Prince William's greatest duty: Why the future monarch's priority is training George to be a good king

Katie Amess, the daughter of Sir David Amess, has filed a personal injury claim at the High Court

Daughter of murdered MP Sir David Amess to sue police and Home Office for failing to prevent his death

The company A firm has seen a fall in assets of more than £145,000 over the last financial year

Captain Tom Moore's daughter's company sees £145,000 drop in assets, newly published accounts show

Oldest ever dog

‘Oldest dog ever’ title suspended amid review into claim

Jonnie Irwin has said hope and positivity are his secrets to living with cancer

Jonnie Irwin 'shares reasons I'm still here' as he talks about buying more time amid cancer battle
Guarding time: Navigating the security landscape of high-value watches in London

Guarding time: Navigating the security landscape of high-value watches in London

Aircraft tailfin de-iced

Heavy snowfall and freezing rain cause flight cancellations across Germany

A British man has revealed the ‘dumbest’ things Americans have asked him

'Villages actually exist': British man who goes to college in the US reveals the 'dumbest' things Americans have asked him
Julia has been missing since Monday, 8 January

Police search for missing London teenager Julia Skala who has not been seen for over a week
The Met Commissioner was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast

Met Police Chief reveals force has 'legal duty' to investigate claims of Israeli war crimes in Gaza
The Met Office has issued amber warnings for snow between 3pm on Wednesday and 6pm on Thursday

Met office issues amber weather alerts for snow and ice after freezing -15C night

Eni Aluko is 'living in fear' after public attacks from Joey Barton

Eni Aluko flees the country after being left 'scared for safety' following Joey Barton abuse
Muriel McKay was kidnapped and held for ransom in 1969

'Please can you let me dig up her body': Muriel McKay's grandson pleads with the Met commissioner for ‘closure’

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Harry and Meghan's biographer takes swipe at late Queen over revelations in new royal biography

Harry and Meghan's biographer breaks silence over Lilibet name row with swipe at late Queen
Prince Harry could release a sequel to Spare, Buckingham Palace fears

Buckingham Palace fears Prince Harry will release sequel to bombshell memoir Spare after he 'leaves out key events'
A new biography of King Charles has given an insight into the final days of the late Queen and Harry and Meghan

From Queen's fury over Lilibet to Her Majesty's final moments: What we've learned from King Charles’ new biography

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

