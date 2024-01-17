‘She’s no loss to teaching’: Ex-husband of paedophile teacher Kandice Barber hails her lifetime classroom ban

The ex-husband of a paedophile teaching assistant banned from the classroom for life for having sex with a teenage pupil today blasted: "She is no loss to the profession."

Barber's ex husband Danny Barber, 41, said it had been her dream to succeed in teaching but "she has no place around anyone's children."

Mr Barber, who now has a new relationship and is celebrating the recent birth of a son, revealed Barber is due for release at the end of February and is still planning a future with the female partner she met in jail.

He told Mailonline: "Her disqualification from teaching is exactly what any parent would expect to happen, no other outcome would have been tolerated.

"If she had continued her path in teaching as she started it I'm sure she would have gone on to have a very good career, but she did something unthinkable that devastated so many lives.

"Now you can only say that she is no loss to the profession after what she did to that young boy, his family and the repercussions it has brought on her own family.

"I still find it quite amazing that she became involved with a young pupil, over three years down the line it is still astonishing."

Teacher Kandice Barber, 35, leaving Aylesbury Crown Court, Buckinghamshire, after being found guilty of two sex offence charges related to sending topless Snapchat pictures to a 15-year-old student. Picture: Alamy

Barber was jailed for six years and two months in 2021 after being convicted of grooming the 15-year-old and having sex with him in a field.

The teaching watchdog has now revealed that a text from Barber to the boy said: "You cannot make me blush while I am teaching now, poker face lol.

The panel noted her "grooming and sexual exploitation" of him was later "followed by threats and manipulation, demonstrating a callous and selfish disregard for her pupil's wellbeing".

The judge at her trial had called Barber "beyond despicable" for seducing the boy with topless photos and explicit messages while teaching him at Princes Risborough School, Buckinghamshire.

The supply teacher from Wendover, Buckinghamshire, spotted her victim at a school sports day and added him on Snapchat to send flirty texts.

Barber with her girlfriend Jay Delayney. Picture: social media

In August last year it was revealed Barber struck up a relationship with convicted fraudster Jay Delaney, 34, after the pair met inside an open women's prison.

The couple met inside an open women's prison while Barber worked on day release as a Hounslow construction site security guard.

She used the freedom to hold secret rendezvous with Delaney - who was jailed for five years after staling £388,000 from her friend.

Both Barber and her girlfriend had their freedom revoked after details of their relationship emerged.

Mr Barber now lives with his partner, Charlotte, and the pair welcomed a baby boy into the world just before Christmas.

He said: "Life is very good and Charlotte and I and our son are in a really good place. I'm more than happy to put Kandice and everything she put me through firmly in the past."