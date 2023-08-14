'Was I stupid?': Husband of teacher, 37, jailed for sex with underage pupil admits he 'loved and believed her'

14 August 2023, 08:35 | Updated: 14 August 2023, 09:58

Danny Barber and Kandice Barber have now divorced
Danny Barber and Kandice Barber have now divorced. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The husband of a teacher convicted of having sex with a 15-year-old pupil has questioned if he was "stupid" to stand by her even after she was found guilty.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kandice Barber was given six years in prison for having sex with the underage boy in a field.

Then-husband Danny Barber, 40, stuck by her during the trial which received national attention, even posting a photo to social media that told her he loved her "with all of my heart".

"Until you're in that position, when it's your wife or your husband and you're living that life, you don't know what you're going to do. She was adamant she was innocent. I loved her and I believed her," he told the Mail.

"It wasn't just about sticking by her. Kan had three kids. I'm not their dad, but I was married to their mum, so I wasn't prepared to let them be ripped apart.

"But we haven't been together since she went to prison and I haven't seen her for almost a year."

Read more: Teacher, 37, jailed for having sex with 15-year-old pupil in field working at construction site on temporary prison release

The pair, who met in 2015 via a dating site and were married for five years, are now divorced.

Police visited their house in Princes Risborough, Buckinghamshire, March 2019, when Danny was getting ready early in the morning for a shift as a trainee supermarket manager.

Barber was jailed for having sex with an underage pupil
Barber was jailed for having sex with an underage pupil. Picture: Alamy

Officers let themselves in with Kandice's keys, as she had already been arrested, and took away phones and computers. She had left for work as normal.

He asked "was I being stupid?" over the affair, in which it emerged she told the boy he had a bigger penis than her husband.

"I'm a man. It's bad enough to be told your wife has slept with someone else but for it to be a child... It deflates you completely. You look at yourself and think: 'What have I done wrong?'" he said.

"What crosses someone's mind to think it's OK to even look at a child in that way, let alone that it's OK to...? Maybe I didn't want to believe that my wife could do that." He added: "Why would this boy say she'd done that stuff just for the sake of it? It doesn't make sense. None of it does.

"Our sex life was... there was no reason for me to think she had a need to go somewhere else. I didn't suspect anything was wrong until the day the police came to our house."

Danny Barber had stuck by his ex-wife
Danny Barber had stuck by his ex-wife. Picture: Alamy

Despite his initial support for her, he began to look at her differently during her spell in jail.

"When I took the kids to visit Kan in prison, she'd be smiling and bubbly and happy. Her hair was done. I'd sit there and feel: 'This is wrong. You're smiling and happy in a place we shouldn't be coming to visit you.'"

He said she once called in the hope of getting "romantic" but got upset when he told her he didn't fancy it.

He started refusing to pick up the 37-year-old's calls until their marriage ended when Kandice filed for divorce. Now he has found love with a new woman, Charlotte, who he met in June 2022.

Kandice was recently pictured working at a construction site where one witness said she appeared to be flirty.

She picked up some of her belongings when she visited the home in January but they have not seen each other since.

"Even if in 30 years' time she were to find me, apologise and tell me the truth I'd want her to. It's the not knowing that's so hard," he said.

"Although the fact I say I don't know if she's innocent probably says it all."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Some of the unexploded ordnance found buried at the school

Thousands of pieces of unexploded ordnance found buried at Cambodian school

Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings

Death and gunfire in the Channel: Govt under fresh pressure to curb migrant crossings set to 'last five more years'

Muhammad Hassan died on K2

Climbers 'paid no heed' to dying porter on K2 mountain, with rescue taking three hours, friend says

The tourist hotspot in Hawaii was razed in a fire

Just two Hawaii fire victims identified because bodies are so badly burned they 'fall apart' in rescuers' hands

An excavator removes mud and debris

Crews search for possible missing people after Italian Alps mudslide

Sobbing Erin Patterson (L) when quizzed by local TV about the deaths after the deaths of close relatives

Woman at centre of 'poisonous' mushroom deaths admits lying to police about dumping kitchen gadget

Mystery surrounding the destruction of The Crooked House in the West Midlands has prompted a sense of anger and grief, and not only in the local community.

'Unlawfully' destroyed pubs should be rebuilt 'brick by brick' amid 'nationwide scandal' in wake of Crooked House loss

The number of cars driving the wrong way down the motorway has increased

Chaos as cars driving on the wrong side of motorway rises sharply, with drivers urged to use common sense with sat-navs

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is said to have stepped in personally to allow pubs to carry on selling takeaway pints of beer.

Rishi Sunak 'rides to the rescue' of takeaway pints as he makes u-turn on major pub law change

Miners, rescuers and local residents at the site of the jade mine landslide

More than 30 people missing after landslide at Myanmar jade mine

Chris Hipkins

New Zealand removes last of Covid-19 restrictions

Some 50 incidents of dangerous behaviour at level crossings have been reported in the West Midlands this year alone

Shocking footage shows parents letting child play on level crossing and teen doing press-ups as trains approach

President Mohamed Bazoum

Niger coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed president for ‘high treason’

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum

Niger coup leaders say they will prosecute deposed leader for ‘high treason’

Martin Lee, right, the founding chairman of the city’s Democratic Party (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Hong Kong democracy activists partially win bid to quash protest convictions

Migrants have been evacuated from the Bibby Stockholm

Bibby Stockholm workers hired by government knew about Legionella on barge 'the day migrants moved in'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Patients should get a diagnosis or the all-clear within four weeks of seeing a GP under new NHS cancer targets

NHS to scrap two-thirds of cancer targets in bid to speed up diagnosis and save lives

Six people died on Saturday while trying to cross the Channel

Conservatives rage at 'pathetic' French measures to stop migrants' small boats reaching Channel
North Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un orders sharp increase in missile production

Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings

Migrant crisis to 'last five more years', govt memo says, as ministers face growing pressure to stop Channel crossings
Does the image make your eyes feel funny?

Bizarre optical illusion sends internet crazy as one person claims it has 'affected vision for a year'
Hawaii Fires

Tourists urged to stay away from Maui as death toll set to rise

The billionaires had been set to fight in the cage

Zuckerberg vs. Musk called off: Facebook owner says Elon 'isn't serious' about UFC charity match
Travel Stock – The Grand Canyon – United States

Boy, 13, survives 100ft fall at Grand Canyon

The crash took place at the Newgale campsite in Pembrokeshire

Miracle escape: Car 'travelling three times speed limit' smashes into Welsh campsite - but baby 'saved by cot'
Iran

Gunman opens fire at prominent Shiite shrine in southern Iran

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit