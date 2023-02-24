Driver arrested after man, 37, killed and two more injured in West London car crash

24 February 2023, 07:34 | Updated: 24 February 2023, 07:45

The collision took place shortly after 8pm on Thursday evening
The collision took place shortly after 8pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Twitter/@999London
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A driver has been arrested after a man was killed in a car crash on a major west London high street on Thursday evening.

The collision, which took place shortly after 8pm on Thursday evening, happened on Kensington High Street, just south of Hyde Park.

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the main road.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service confirmed two more people were treated at the scene before being taking to hospital.

Kensington High Street remained closed on Friday morning
Kensington High Street remained closed on Friday morning. Picture: Twitter/@999London

Read More: Police officer shot multiple times at kids' football training session in Northern Ireland has 'life-changing injuries'

Read More: Serial killer-obsessed woman, 27, jailed for life after stabbing her on-off boyfriend to death

An LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.23pm today (23 February) to reports of a road traffic collision on Kensington High Street, W8.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, medics in two fast response cars, an incident response officer and a clinical team manager.

"We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance by car. Sadly a person died at the scene. We treated another two people before taking them to hospital.”

One man died and two more were injured in the collision
One man died and two more were injured in the collision. Picture: Twitter/@999London

Kensington High Street has remained closed this morning as investigation work continues.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "At 20:22hrs on Thursday, 23 February police were called to Kensington High Street, W8, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

"Officers attended with medics from the London Ambulance Service.

"Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the pedestrian- a man - was pronounced dead at the scene."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference 6564/23Feb.Those who wish to make an anonymous report can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

