Driver arrested after man, 37, killed and two more injured in West London car crash

The collision took place shortly after 8pm on Thursday evening. Picture: Twitter/@999London

By Kieran Kelly

A driver has been arrested after a man was killed in a car crash on a major west London high street on Thursday evening.

The collision, which took place shortly after 8pm on Thursday evening, happened on Kensington High Street, just south of Hyde Park.

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the main road.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service confirmed two more people were treated at the scene before being taking to hospital.

Kensington High Street remained closed on Friday morning. Picture: Twitter/@999London

Read More: Police officer shot multiple times at kids' football training session in Northern Ireland has 'life-changing injuries'

Read More: Serial killer-obsessed woman, 27, jailed for life after stabbing her on-off boyfriend to death

An LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.23pm today (23 February) to reports of a road traffic collision on Kensington High Street, W8.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, medics in two fast response cars, an incident response officer and a clinical team manager.

"We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance by car. Sadly a person died at the scene. We treated another two people before taking them to hospital.”

One man died and two more were injured in the collision. Picture: Twitter/@999London

Kensington High Street has remained closed this morning as investigation work continues.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "At 20:22hrs on Thursday, 23 February police were called to Kensington High Street, W8, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.

"Officers attended with medics from the London Ambulance Service.

"Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the pedestrian- a man - was pronounced dead at the scene."

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference 6564/23Feb.Those who wish to make an anonymous report can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.