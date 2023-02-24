Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Driver arrested after man, 37, killed and two more injured in West London car crash
24 February 2023, 07:34 | Updated: 24 February 2023, 07:45
A driver has been arrested after a man was killed in a car crash on a major west London high street on Thursday evening.
The collision, which took place shortly after 8pm on Thursday evening, happened on Kensington High Street, just south of Hyde Park.
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the main road.
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service confirmed two more people were treated at the scene before being taking to hospital.
Read More: Police officer shot multiple times at kids' football training session in Northern Ireland has 'life-changing injuries'
Read More: Serial killer-obsessed woman, 27, jailed for life after stabbing her on-off boyfriend to death
An LAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.23pm today (23 February) to reports of a road traffic collision on Kensington High Street, W8.
"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, medics in two fast response cars, an incident response officer and a clinical team manager.
"We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance by car. Sadly a person died at the scene. We treated another two people before taking them to hospital.”
Kensington High Street has remained closed this morning as investigation work continues.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "At 20:22hrs on Thursday, 23 February police were called to Kensington High Street, W8, following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car.
"Officers attended with medics from the London Ambulance Service.
"Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the pedestrian- a man - was pronounced dead at the scene."
Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact the force on 101, quoting reference 6564/23Feb.Those who wish to make an anonymous report can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.