Man shot dead by police in Malta after allegedly murdering his ex-girlfriend

Police officer in Malta (file). Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A man, believed to be from Ireland, has been shot dead by police in Malta after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Former soldier Edward Johnston, 50, of Ireland, is alleged to have stabbed Nicolette Ghirxi, 48, to death.

Local police found Ms Ghirxi’s body at her apartment in Triq Maestro Giuseppe Busuttil, Swatar, Malta at around 2am on Monday, August 12.

Speaking to the press on Monday morning, Police Commissioner Angela Gafa confirmed Mr Johnston had told authorities he had killed a woman.

The suspected murder weapon was found near Ms Ghirxi’s body.

Read more: Girl, 11, and woman, 34, stabbed in central London tourist hotspot

Read more: Child dies after being pulled from canal in Wolverhampton

Police spent three hours negotiating with the suspect in St Julian’s before he attempted to enter the sea, PC Gafa said.

Johnston then pointed a pistol at himself before turning it on officers. Police opened fire on the suspect, believing him to be a threat, Gafa added.

Johnston died shortly after at a hospital in Malta, police confirmed.

Ghirxi had previously reported Johnton to the police for harassment three times, in April, May and July, Newsbook Malta reports.

Police Cordon Tape in Malta. Picture: Alamy

This comes after a man was shot by police in in Surrey on Sunday.

Police were called to Nursery Road, Knaphill, at 12.36am amid reports of an altercation between two men involving a weapon.

The incident in Woking saw armed police in attendance, with officers discharging a weapon as they apprehended the suspect.

Police confirmed they are not hunting anyone else in relation to the incident and they believe that both men involved in the altercation were known to each other.

Surrey Police has now referred the incident to the police watchdog - the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The man in his twenties was taken to hospital for medical treatment, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

His next of kin have been informed, police say.

Surrey Police confirmed a weapon was recovered at the scene.